Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.4 (AmigaOS 3/4)

Das Verschlüsselungsprotokoll AmiSSL wurde aktualisiert und ist jetzt mit der neuesten OpenSSL-Version 1.1.1d kompatibel. Außerdem wurden die Root-Zertifikate auf den neuesten Stand gebracht und es gibt diverse Fehlerbereinigungen und Optimierungen. Die Entwickler bitten um Unterstützung bei der Portierung auf MorphOS und AROS - es fehlen Programmierer für diese Plattformen, weswegen AmiSSL derzeit nur für AmigaOS angeboten werden kann.



Die Änderungen im Detail: Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1d (10.09.2019) version.

Applications compiled with the AmiSSL 4.3 SDK will need to be recompiled to use this release (if the AmiSSL 4.0-4.2 SDK was used, those applications do not need recompiling and will automatically use AmiSSL 4.4).

Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle provided by https://curl.haxx.se/ca/

Now includes separate 68020-40 and 68060 optimised versions.

Fixed poor 64-bit integer math performance (including erratic mouse movement) specific to 68060 processors, caused by software emulation of instructions not present on 68060 processors.

Added 68060 optimised 64-bit multiplication routine from vbcc with permission by Frank Wille.

Improved BN performance for 68060 (disabled m68k asm replacement as it's slower due to the above).

Improved elliptic curve performance for all m68k processors.

Fixed the OS3 target from crashing on systems with a 68020/030, but without an FPU (#37).

Disabled Poly1305 FPU algorithm on Tabor A1222 (#38).

Fixed TLS 1.3 cipher lookup failures on OS4, caused by compiler bug (#35).

OpenSSL.doc not updated for the last 14 years, but now automatically updated for each new release.

Fixed crashing OpenSSL command on OS3 (#28).

Fixed OpenSSL command not making path to openssl.cnf correctly (#34).

Fixed OpenSSL command -out parameter (#33).

OpenSSL s_server command can now be interrupted with Ctrl-C.

Install script fixes for MorphOS (#41).

Fixed include files for vbcc/m68k compilation (#20).

Minor improvements/fixes. (cg)



