|Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.4 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Das Verschlüsselungsprotokoll AmiSSL wurde aktualisiert und ist jetzt mit der neuesten OpenSSL-Version 1.1.1d kompatibel. Außerdem wurden die Root-Zertifikate auf den neuesten Stand gebracht und es gibt diverse Fehlerbereinigungen und Optimierungen. Die Entwickler bitten um Unterstützung bei der Portierung auf MorphOS und AROS - es fehlen Programmierer für diese Plattformen, weswegen AmiSSL derzeit nur für AmigaOS angeboten werden kann.
Die Änderungen im Detail:
(cg)
- Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1d (10.09.2019) version.
- Applications compiled with the AmiSSL 4.3 SDK will need to be recompiled to use this release (if the AmiSSL 4.0-4.2 SDK was used, those applications do not need recompiling and will automatically use AmiSSL 4.4).
- Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle provided by https://curl.haxx.se/ca/
- Now includes separate 68020-40 and 68060 optimised versions.
- Fixed poor 64-bit integer math performance (including erratic mouse movement) specific to 68060 processors, caused by software emulation of instructions not present on 68060 processors.
- Added 68060 optimised 64-bit multiplication routine from vbcc with permission by Frank Wille.
- Improved BN performance for 68060 (disabled m68k asm replacement as it's slower due to the above).
- Improved elliptic curve performance for all m68k processors.
- Fixed the OS3 target from crashing on systems with a 68020/030, but without an FPU (#37).
- Disabled Poly1305 FPU algorithm on Tabor A1222 (#38).
- Fixed TLS 1.3 cipher lookup failures on OS4, caused by compiler bug (#35).
- OpenSSL.doc not updated for the last 14 years, but now automatically updated for each new release.
- Fixed crashing OpenSSL command on OS3 (#28).
- Fixed OpenSSL command not making path to openssl.cnf correctly (#34).
- Fixed OpenSSL command -out parameter (#33).
- OpenSSL s_server command can now be interrupted with Ctrl-C.
- Install script fixes for MorphOS (#41).
- Fixed include files for vbcc/m68k compilation (#20).
- Minor improvements/fixes.
[Meldung: 15. Feb. 2020, 23:40] [Kommentare: 2 - 16. Feb. 2020, 20:27]
