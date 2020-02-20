20.Feb.2020









Arcade-Spiel: AMiner 2020-2-20

AMiner (Video) ist ein einfaches Arcade-Spiel für ein oder zwei Spieler, das ursprünglich unter Zeitdruck für den Spielewettbewerb der Retrokomp entwickelt wurde. Seit der ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung vom Herbst 2018 stellt der Autor jedoch kontinuierlich Updates bereit und entwickelt das Spiel ständig weiter.



Das neueste Update stammt von heute, die letzten Änderungen sind dem Changelog zu entnehmen: 20.2.20 Implemented office panel in commrade Bribes kinda work

20.2.18 Fixed fall damage being too low Added portait selection in commrade office Added "Sorry" screen for low-spec Amigas Challenge checkpoints are now easier to drill

20.2.16 Mietek will now remind you that plan is due soon Drilling through stone has constant difficulty of 10 Better language selection gfx

20.2.15 Time remaining is represented as 30 days You can drill through stone and stoney minerals Polish translation is working now

20.2.9 One accolade now requires configurable number of plans to fulfill Drilling through minerals inside the stone should be harder now Teleporting gives now a chance to damage or destroy machine Changes in typesetting

20.2.6 Fixed not being able to drill sometimes Detonating TNTs now decrease their count in inventory Fixed bricking controls when choosing nuke mode Fixed action button being frozen as pressed on starting game Modified audio handling, hopefully for the better Added rebuke/accolade counters Added teleport sound

20.2.4 Changed mode selection controls to not requiring action button holding TNT-exploded minerals now are automatically collected Fixed counters not working on mode selection HUD panel Fixed order of TNT explosions

20.2.3 Added commrade key press/release sounds Added TNT/explosion sound Added support for teleport sound

20.2.2 Added mode selection: Short action button press is action, longer enters mode selection. Implemented teleport, tnt and drill modes Added buyable upgrades in shop Removed tnt/teleport access via debug buttons

