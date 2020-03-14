amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

15.Mär.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.03.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
cc1541_3.1.lha            Emulation/Misc            Create Commodore 1541 f...
Runaway_1.17.lha          Games/Misc                A LCD game conversion.
Rival_1.3rc2.lha          Files/Tools               Recursivelly compare an...
Littlecmsdev_3.0.lha      Development/Library       Little colormanagement ...
Littlecmsuser_3.0.lha     System/Library/Misc       Little colormanagement ...
SmokealotGrey.lha         System/Ambient/Skins      Smokealot Grey Ambient ...
Smokealot.lha             System/Ambient/Skins      Smokealot Ambient skin
DupFinderMUI_2.1.lha      Files/Tools               Finds even more duplica...
FlashPlayer_1.6.lha       Multimedia                Flash (SWF) format file...
PolyGlot_0.65.lha         Communication             a MSN Messenger client ...
YouTube_URL_Extractor_... Network/Web               YouTube URL extractor.
InstallerLG_0.1.0a44.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
FCEU_1.8.lha              Emulation                 FCEU emulates the class...
GrimoriumPDF_2.15.lha     Office/Show               A program made with Hol...
GenesisPlus_2.0.lha       Emulation                 Genesis-Plus emulates t...
Libfreetype_2.10.1.lha    Development/Library       MorphOS port of LibFree...
iMacFanCtrl_0.2.lha       System/Monitoring         A simple fan control/te...
Flatpapillon_skin_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Skins      FlatPapillon Skin for M...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Mär. 2020, 07:21] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Mär. 2020, 07:30]
.
.