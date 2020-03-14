|15.Mär.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.03.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
cc1541_3.1.lha Emulation/Misc Create Commodore 1541 f...
Runaway_1.17.lha Games/Misc A LCD game conversion.
Rival_1.3rc2.lha Files/Tools Recursivelly compare an...
Littlecmsdev_3.0.lha Development/Library Little colormanagement ...
Littlecmsuser_3.0.lha System/Library/Misc Little colormanagement ...
SmokealotGrey.lha System/Ambient/Skins Smokealot Grey Ambient ...
Smokealot.lha System/Ambient/Skins Smokealot Ambient skin
DupFinderMUI_2.1.lha Files/Tools Finds even more duplica...
FlashPlayer_1.6.lha Multimedia Flash (SWF) format file...
PolyGlot_0.65.lha Communication a MSN Messenger client ...
YouTube_URL_Extractor_... Network/Web YouTube URL extractor.
InstallerLG_0.1.0a44.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
FCEU_1.8.lha Emulation FCEU emulates the class...
GrimoriumPDF_2.15.lha Office/Show A program made with Hol...
GenesisPlus_2.0.lha Emulation Genesis-Plus emulates t...
Libfreetype_2.10.1.lha Development/Library MorphOS port of LibFree...
iMacFanCtrl_0.2.lha System/Monitoring A simple fan control/te...
Flatpapillon_skin_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Skins FlatPapillon Skin for M...
(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Mär. 2020, 07:21] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Mär. 2020, 07:30]
