15.Mär.2020



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 07.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.03.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
frogatto.i386-aros.tgz       gam/adv 253Mb Platform Gl
runaway.i386-aros.lha        gam/chi 2Mb   LCD game conversion remake
speeddreams-2.i386-aros.tgz  gam/dri 6Mb   racing game gl
speeddreams2-data1.tgz       gam/dri 335Mb data file for speeddreams2 archi...
speeddreams2-data2.tgz       gam/dri 479Mb data file for speeddreams2 archi...
speeddreams2-lib.i386-aro... gam/dri 5Mb   lib data
pintorweb.i386-aros.lha      gra/con 3Mb   Handle your pictures to use on y...
icon_modexplorer.tgz         gra/ico 3kb   new icon for modexplorer apps
zunefig_drawer.tgz           gra/ico 4kb   drawer icon style ken's
thelastninja.tgz             gra/mis 866kb Wallpaper of famous games
zuneview.i386-aros.zip       gra/vie 833kb Picture viewer with advanced fea...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Mär. 2020, 07:21] [Kommentare: 0]
