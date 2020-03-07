|15.Mär.2020
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 07.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.03.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
frogatto.i386-aros.tgz gam/adv 253Mb Platform Gl
runaway.i386-aros.lha gam/chi 2Mb LCD game conversion remake
speeddreams-2.i386-aros.tgz gam/dri 6Mb racing game gl
speeddreams2-data1.tgz gam/dri 335Mb data file for speeddreams2 archi...
speeddreams2-data2.tgz gam/dri 479Mb data file for speeddreams2 archi...
speeddreams2-lib.i386-aro... gam/dri 5Mb lib data
pintorweb.i386-aros.lha gra/con 3Mb Handle your pictures to use on y...
icon_modexplorer.tgz gra/ico 3kb new icon for modexplorer apps
zunefig_drawer.tgz gra/ico 4kb drawer icon style ken's
thelastninja.tgz gra/mis 866kb Wallpaper of famous games
zuneview.i386-aros.zip gra/vie 833kb Picture viewer with advanced fea...
(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Mär. 2020, 07:21] [Kommentare: 0]
