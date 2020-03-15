|22.Mär.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 21.03.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-03-21 improved: Paperboy (Atari) support for another version added (Info)
- 2020-03-21 improved: Marble Madness (Atari/Electronic Arts) fixed a crash (Info, Image)
- 2020-03-21 improved: Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade (Lucasfilm Games) fixed freezes and wrongly playing music, install script updated (Info)
- 2020-03-21 improved: Carthage (Psygnosis) button wait added, new install script (Info)
- 2020-03-20 improved: Colorado (Silmarils) supports another version, better AGA support, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-20 improved: Calephar (Future) uses less chip memory, new install script (Info, Image)
- 2020-03-20 improved: Builderland: The Story Of Melba (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-20 updated: Battle Storm (Titus) address error fixed, uses less memory, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-19 updated: Loom (Lucasfilm Games) fixed freezes and wrongly playing music (Info)
- 2020-03-19 improved: Legend Of Faerghail (reLINE) avoid crash on deleting a file, reduced os-swaps on saving, dialog text in english version fixed (Info)
- 2020-03-19 improved: Kult / Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess (Exxos/Infogrames) quitkey for 68000, uses less memory, solution and manual added (Info)
- 2020-03-19 improved: Bio Challenge (Delphine Software) trainer added, quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed, uses less memory (Info)
- 2020-03-17 fixed: Kick Off 2 (Anco Software) support for 1.6e version broke in last update, fixed (Info)
- 2020-03-17 fixed: Wacus The Detective (LK Avalon/Lazy Artists) avoid bad stack pointer message (Info)
- 2020-03-17 updated: Power Drift (Activision) stack relocated, SMC removed, uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-17 new: Albedo (Myriad) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-03-17 updated: Wacus The Detective (LK Avalon/Lazy Artists) fixed stack pointer, new install script (Info)
- 2020-03-17 improved: Metal Masters (Incal Product/Infogrames) rewritten, access faults fixed, load/save to hd, fix ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-17 improved: Magic Marble (Sphinx) stack problem fixed, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-17 improved: Bomber Bob (Idea) less memory used, button wait added, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-16 improved: Kick Off 2 (Anco Software) debug mode disabled (Info)
- 2020-03-16 improved: Kick Off 2 (Anco Software) debug code (red color on screen) removed, new generic decrypter, WHDLoad V17+ features really enabled now (Info)
- 2020-03-16 improved: LED Storm (Capcom/Software Creations) trainer added, highscores will be saved (Info)
- 2020-03-16 improved: Batman the Caped Crusader (Ocean) supports another version, trainer added, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-15 fixed: Winzer (Starbyte) wrong "long read from $dff006" patch corrected for some versions (Info)
- 2020-03-15 improved: Murders in Space (Infogrames) fixed ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-15 improved: Full Metal Planete (Hi-Tec) fixed ST color palette, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-03-15 improved: Crazy Shot (Hitech/Loriciel) uses files now, quit key for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-03-15 fixed: Altered Beast (Sega/Activision) black screen after game over with ButtonWait fixed (Info)
- 2020-03-15 fixed: Gem'X (Demonware/Kaiko) patch is 68000 compatible now (random routine adapted) (Info)
- 2020-03-15 improved: OutRun Europe (U.S.Gold/Probe) trainer options added, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, timing fixed, new install script (Info)
[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2020, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]