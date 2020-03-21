amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
22.Mär.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Morpheus_1.63.lha         Office/WordProcessor      Word processor with Uni...
AmiSpeedTest_0.7.lha      Network/Test              Network speed test utility
xDMS_1.3.2.lha            Files/Archive             DMS disk image extractor
AThrust_0.83c2.lha        Games/Shoot 2D            MorphOS port of XThrust
FileTypes_Installer_1.... System/Ambient/FileTypes  FileTypes scripts for M...
Wget_1.16.3.lha           Network/Tools             Popular commandline net...
AnimWebConverter_4.0.lha  Graphics/Tools            A little and easy web t...
eduke32_src_20190829-8... Development/Sources       EDuke32 is an awesome, ...
GenesisPlus_2.0b.lha      Emulation                 Genesis-Plus emulates t...
mGBA_1.0b.lha             Emulation                 Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
FCEU_1.8b.lha             Emulation                 FCEU emulates the class...
64tass_1.54.lha           Development/Cross         Turbo Assembler Macro.
x65_rev10.lha             Development/Cross         6502 Macro Assembler
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2020, 07:24]
