|22.Mär.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Morpheus_1.63.lha Office/WordProcessor Word processor with Uni...
AmiSpeedTest_0.7.lha Network/Test Network speed test utility
xDMS_1.3.2.lha Files/Archive DMS disk image extractor
AThrust_0.83c2.lha Games/Shoot 2D MorphOS port of XThrust
FileTypes_Installer_1.... System/Ambient/FileTypes FileTypes scripts for M...
Wget_1.16.3.lha Network/Tools Popular commandline net...
AnimWebConverter_4.0.lha Graphics/Tools A little and easy web t...
eduke32_src_20190829-8... Development/Sources EDuke32 is an awesome, ...
GenesisPlus_2.0b.lha Emulation Genesis-Plus emulates t...
mGBA_1.0b.lha Emulation Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
FCEU_1.8b.lha Emulation FCEU emulates the class...
64tass_1.54.lha Development/Cross Turbo Assembler Macro.
x65_rev10.lha Development/Cross 6502 Macro Assembler
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2020, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
