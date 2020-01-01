|29.Mär.2020
Aminet
|Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.7.11
RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen eine Umsetzung von Pacman sowie das Knobelspiel Mirror. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.
Seit unserer letzten Berichterstattung über die Version 0.7.8, wurden folgende Änderungen in den Versionen 0.7.9, 0.7.10 und 0.7.11 vorgenommen:
Version 0.7.11:
Version 0.7.10:
- RedPill Puzzle by Lemming880 updated with the final release.
- Lumberjack Platform game by Lemming880 updated to the last version.
- Sort by Z trigger has been fixed, thanks to amiman99.
- Exporting had some issues after the map optimization, this has been fixed.
- External text editor has been fixed too.
- Small optimization for games that use 16x16 tiles.
Version 0.7.9:
- When exporting games, the level files will be smaller if not all the map used,
or if the map is not used at all.
- In Game Setup, the text edit now supports an external project, configure it
using icon Tooltyper.
- New action trigger Follow Obj "target obj" "speed" that sets up the speeds of
the object to match the targetted object.
- New action trigger Go to "Var" Level to load the level specified in the
valiables "Var"
- New action triggers Input Active to enable and disable player input.
- New condition triggers Input Active to check if player input is enabled or
disabled.
- Improved checks on boolean values for trigger paramenters.
- Side check code back to older and slower but more robust implementation.
- In Objects screen now it is possible to go directly to one object.
- In Levels screen now it is possible to go directly to one level.
- When exiting the Editor and the Player the REDPILL fonts assignment is now
removed.
- Now it is possible to edit the background image of the level with the external
painting program.
- Tile on screen "i" condition trigger added to perform actions for each tile
"i" present on screen.
- Tile on map "i" condition trigger added to perform actions for each tile "i"
present on the level map.
- Move to Level trigger has been renamed to Go to Level.
- Fix for possible memory corruption problems when objects had negative
coordinates.
- Fixed issue with HUD bars and negative values.
- ex_mapenemies project has been added to teach the new triggers.
- Fixed issue when using Enemies collide with enemies option, cells not being
freed after enemy was destroyed.
(dr)
- Noah game from Sensei-Sama included in the projets.
- Now you can use multiple spritesheets, still when slicing them some frames can
move or be overlapped. To be improved in future versions.
- REDPILL player now supports Version from AmigaOS and -version parameter
- Executable files now use Shrinkler 4.6.
- Now when using RPPlayer from cli if no parameter is given can get it from the
icon.
- Audio is restored (faulty in 7.8)
- Optimization: now non visible objects have animation logic deactivated.
- Optimization: less memory used when enemies collide option is not activated.
- Last opened projects logic improved.
- Adding support for number formatting in HUD, use 0s to specify the number of
digits to use.
[Meldung: 29. Mär. 2020, 07:45] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]