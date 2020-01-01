Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.7.11

RedPill ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll - veröffentlichte Videos zeigen eine Umsetzung von Pacman sowie das Knobelspiel Mirror. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.



Seit unserer letzten Berichterstattung über die Version 0.7.8, wurden folgende Änderungen in den Versionen 0.7.9, 0.7.10 und 0.7.11 vorgenommen:



Version 0.7.11: RedPill Puzzle by Lemming880 updated with the final release.

Lumberjack Platform game by Lemming880 updated to the last version.

Sort by Z trigger has been fixed, thanks to amiman99.

Exporting had some issues after the map optimization, this has been fixed.

External text editor has been fixed too.

Small optimization for games that use 16x16 tiles. Version 0.7.10: When exporting games, the level files will be smaller if not all the map used, or if the map is not used at all.

In Game Setup, the text edit now supports an external project, configure it using icon Tooltyper.

New action trigger Follow Obj "target obj" "speed" that sets up the speeds of the object to match the targetted object.

New action trigger Go to "Var" Level to load the level specified in the valiables "Var"

New action triggers Input Active to enable and disable player input.

New condition triggers Input Active to check if player input is enabled or disabled.

Improved checks on boolean values for trigger paramenters.

Side check code back to older and slower but more robust implementation.

In Objects screen now it is possible to go directly to one object.

In Levels screen now it is possible to go directly to one level.

When exiting the Editor and the Player the REDPILL fonts assignment is now removed.

Now it is possible to edit the background image of the level with the external painting program.

Tile on screen "i" condition trigger added to perform actions for each tile "i" present on screen.

Tile on map "i" condition trigger added to perform actions for each tile "i" present on the level map.

Move to Level trigger has been renamed to Go to Level.

Fix for possible memory corruption problems when objects had negative coordinates.

Fixed issue with HUD bars and negative values.

ex_mapenemies project has been added to teach the new triggers.

Fixed issue when using Enemies collide with enemies option, cells not being freed after enemy was destroyed. Version 0.7.9: Noah game from Sensei-Sama included in the projets.

Now you can use multiple spritesheets, still when slicing them some frames can move or be overlapped. To be improved in future versions.

REDPILL player now supports Version from AmigaOS and -version parameter

Executable files now use Shrinkler 4.6.

Now when using RPPlayer from cli if no parameter is given can get it from the icon.

Audio is restored (faulty in 7.8)

Optimization: now non visible objects have animation logic deactivated.

Optimization: less memory used when enemies collide option is not activated.

Last opened projects logic improved.

Adding support for number formatting in HUD, use 0s to specify the number of digits to use. (dr)



