|05.Apr.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 04.04.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 04.04.2020 hinzugefügt:
- 2020-04-04 new: Formula 1 3D (Simulmondo) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-04-04 new: I Play 3D Soccer (Simulmondo) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-04-04 new: Spirilon (Zephyr Studio) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-04-04 improved: Oscar (Flair Software) option added to jump with blue/second button, trainers added (Info)
- 2020-04-03 improved: Final Fight (Capcom) added quitkey for 68000 machines (Info)
- 2020-04-03 updated: 4D Sports Boxing (Mindscape) reenabled fast memory (Info)
- 2020-04-02 new: Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer (Krisalis) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-04-02 improved: Quest For Glory / Hero's Quest (Sierra) added keyboard selection, added text manual (Info)
- 2020-04-01 updated: Virocop (Graftgold) reassembled (Info)
- 2020-04-01 improved: Syndicate (Bullfrog) improved joypad/mouse detection and fixed an access fault in CD³² version (Info)
- 2020-03-30 improved: Midwinter (Rainbird) reduced chip memory requirement, install script updated (Info)
- 2020-03-30 improved: Fantastic Dizzy (Codemasters/Purple Haze) fixed trashed screen after save/load, added quitkey for 68000, reduced chip memory requirement, added manual (Info)
- 2020-03-30 improved: Bubble Bobble (Firebird) fixed blank display after taking bomb bonus, fixed game speed, fixed fade-in/fade-out speed (Info)
- 2020-03-29 new: Wipe Out (Gonzo Games) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-03-29 new: Tex - Piombo Caldo (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-03-29 new: Tex 1-12 (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-03-29 new: Simulman 1-11 (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-03-29 improved: Conan the Cimmerian (Synergistic/Virgin) save game issue fixed, access fault fixed, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
