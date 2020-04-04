amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Apr.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
REminiscence_0.4.6.lha    Games/Adventure           REminiscence is a re-im...
Hode_0.2.8.lha            Games/Adventure           Hode is a re-implementa...
NXEngine-evo_2.6.4.lha    Games/Action              Cave Story Engine. A so...
ZGloom_0.2.0.lha          Games/Shoot 3D            ZGloom, A re-implementa...
HotBorder_1.6.lha         System/Ambient/Commoditie HotBorder is a commodit...
ReportPlus_7.71.lha       Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
AmiSSL_4.5_68k.lha        System/Library/SSL        OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
Luvre_1.0.lha             Graphics/Show             Picture viewer + Source
Runaway_1.19.lha          Games/Misc                A LCD game conversion.
DonkeyKong_1.0.lha        Games/Misc                LCD game conversion
SDLPoP_1.20.lha           Games/Adventure           SDLPoP is an open-sourc...
libmpg123_1.25.13.lha     Development/Library       mpg123 - Fast console M...
SDL2_Libraries.lha        Development/Library       Libraries SDL2 : SDL2.l...
BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha Games/Action              This project reimplemen...
RNOXfer_1.0.lha           Network/FTP               A graphical FTP client ...
Gautlet-II.lha            Games/Action              Gauntlet II for Commodo...
RawGL_0.2.1.lha           Games/Adventure           Another World/Out of Th...
mGBA_1.0d.lha             Emulation                 Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
Hu-Go!_1.6b.lha           Emulation                 A TurboGrafx16/PC Engin...
UHCTools_1.5.lha          Misc                      A collection of program...
MicroExcel_1.0.lha        Office/Spreadsheet        Spreadsheet editor
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Apr. 2020, 07:40] [Kommentare: 0]
