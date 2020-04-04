|05.Apr.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
REminiscence_0.4.6.lha Games/Adventure REminiscence is a re-im...
Hode_0.2.8.lha Games/Adventure Hode is a re-implementa...
NXEngine-evo_2.6.4.lha Games/Action Cave Story Engine. A so...
ZGloom_0.2.0.lha Games/Shoot 3D ZGloom, A re-implementa...
HotBorder_1.6.lha System/Ambient/Commoditie HotBorder is a commodit...
ReportPlus_7.71.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
AmiSSL_4.5_68k.lha System/Library/SSL OpenSSL as an Amiga sha...
Luvre_1.0.lha Graphics/Show Picture viewer + Source
Runaway_1.19.lha Games/Misc A LCD game conversion.
DonkeyKong_1.0.lha Games/Misc LCD game conversion
SDLPoP_1.20.lha Games/Adventure SDLPoP is an open-sourc...
libmpg123_1.25.13.lha Development/Library mpg123 - Fast console M...
SDL2_Libraries.lha Development/Library Libraries SDL2 : SDL2.l...
BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha Games/Action This project reimplemen...
RNOXfer_1.0.lha Network/FTP A graphical FTP client ...
Gautlet-II.lha Games/Action Gauntlet II for Commodo...
RawGL_0.2.1.lha Games/Adventure Another World/Out of Th...
mGBA_1.0d.lha Emulation Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
Hu-Go!_1.6b.lha Emulation A TurboGrafx16/PC Engin...
UHCTools_1.5.lha Misc A collection of program...
MicroExcel_1.0.lha Office/Spreadsheet Spreadsheet editor
(snx)
