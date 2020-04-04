|05.Apr.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.04.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
rnoxfer.lha net/ftp 3Mb 4.1 Graphical FTP/FTPS client
gnumeric.lha off/spr 53Mb 4.1 a spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
gnumeric-src.lha off/spr 4Mb 4.1 Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 ...
abiword.lha off/wor 57Mb 4.1 AbiWord 2.8.6 r3 for AmiCygnix
abiword-src.lha off/wor 7Mb 4.1 Sources of the AbiWord 2.8.6 r3 ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 05. Apr. 2020, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
