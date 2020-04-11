|12.Apr.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 with...
MorphOSPDF.pdf Oldies MorphOSPDF.pdf
HWP_XMP_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin
mGBA_1.1.lha Emulation Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
AmiArcadia_26.33.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
ArexxReference_1.32.lha Documentation/Development ARexx command/function ...
MicroExcel_1.10.lha Office/Spreadsheet Spreadsheet editor
nrg2iso_0.4.lha Files/Convert A tool to convert nrg t...
Miliarderzy.lha Games/Think A simple logic game bas...
Paint_0.63.lha Graphics/Draw an image editing, photo...
OS4Emu_2.0.lha Emulation OS4 API wrapper
AsciiMandelbrot_2.2.lha Graphics/Mathematics Draw a Mandelbrot set i...
OpenBor_7142.lha Emulation OpenBOR is the ultimate...
SensorsList_1.6.lha System/Monitoring List of all sensors in ...
ScummVM_2.2.0git.lha Emulation A MorphOS build of Scum...
AtomicBomberman_2.1.lha Games/Action A fan rewrite of the Wi...
(snx)
