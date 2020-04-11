amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

12.Apr.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha        Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 with...
MorphOSPDF.pdf            Oldies                    MorphOSPDF.pdf
HWP_XMP_1.0.lha           Development/Hollywood/... Hollywood plugin
mGBA_1.1.lha              Emulation                 Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
AmiArcadia_26.33.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
ArexxReference_1.32.lha   Documentation/Development ARexx command/function ...
MicroExcel_1.10.lha       Office/Spreadsheet        Spreadsheet editor
nrg2iso_0.4.lha           Files/Convert             A tool to convert nrg t...
Miliarderzy.lha           Games/Think               A simple logic game bas...
Paint_0.63.lha            Graphics/Draw             an image editing, photo...
OS4Emu_2.0.lha            Emulation                 OS4 API wrapper
AsciiMandelbrot_2.2.lha   Graphics/Mathematics      Draw a Mandelbrot set i...
OpenBor_7142.lha          Emulation                 OpenBOR is the ultimate...
SensorsList_1.6.lha       System/Monitoring         List of all sensors in ...
ScummVM_2.2.0git.lha      Emulation                 A MorphOS build of Scum...
AtomicBomberman_2.1.lha   Games/Action              A fan rewrite of the Wi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2020, 07:10]
.
.