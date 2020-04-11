amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Apr.2020



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
bp-manual-dutch.tgz          aud     202kb Dutch traduction of B&P's manual...
bp-manual-french.tgz         aud     193kb French traduction of B&P's manua...
bp-manual-ita.tgz            aud     188kb Italian traduction of B&P's manu...
bp-manual-norw.tgz           aud     174kb Norwegian traduction of B&P's ma...
bp-manual-spa.tgz            aud     186kb Spanish traduction of B&P's manu...
ae-manual-dutch.tgz          aud/edi 149kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Dutch
ae-manual-french.tgz         aud/edi 144kb Manual of Audio Evolution in French
ae-manual-ita.tgz            aud/edi 141kb Manual of Audio Evolution
ae-manual-norw.tgz           aud/edi 131kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Nor...
ae-manual-spa.tgz            aud/edi 140kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Spa...
modexplorer.i386-aros.lha    aud/pla 10Mb  Streaming mod file from aminet, ...
doom.i386-aros.zip           gam/fps 2Mb   historical fps game absoluty sha...
nehahra.i386-aros.tgz        gam/fps 142Mb Quake Mod With Darkplaces Engine
donkeykong.i386-aros.lha     gam/pla 3Mb   is a remake of a LCD game in the...
runaway.i386-aros.lha        gam/pla 2Mb   LCD game conversion remake
ttoppler.i386-aros.zip       gam/pla 3Mb   Nebulous clone. Jump and run up ...
awc.i386-aros.lha            gra/con 2Mb   Easy web tool to convert your ol...
icons_games_48x48.tgz        gra/ico 201kb a little icons games for boingic...
arosminimal2.zip             gra/the 36kb  Redone version of arosminimal theme
loview.i386-aros.lha         gra/vie 5Mb   the Easy Viewer and Thumber :)
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2020, 07:10] [Kommentare: 0]
