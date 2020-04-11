|ENGLISH VERSION
|12.Apr.2020
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
bp-manual-dutch.tgz aud 202kb Dutch traduction of B&P's manual... bp-manual-french.tgz aud 193kb French traduction of B&P's manua... bp-manual-ita.tgz aud 188kb Italian traduction of B&P's manu... bp-manual-norw.tgz aud 174kb Norwegian traduction of B&P's ma... bp-manual-spa.tgz aud 186kb Spanish traduction of B&P's manu... ae-manual-dutch.tgz aud/edi 149kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Dutch ae-manual-french.tgz aud/edi 144kb Manual of Audio Evolution in French ae-manual-ita.tgz aud/edi 141kb Manual of Audio Evolution ae-manual-norw.tgz aud/edi 131kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Nor... ae-manual-spa.tgz aud/edi 140kb Manual of Audio Evolution in Spa... modexplorer.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 10Mb Streaming mod file from aminet, ... doom.i386-aros.zip gam/fps 2Mb historical fps game absoluty sha... nehahra.i386-aros.tgz gam/fps 142Mb Quake Mod With Darkplaces Engine donkeykong.i386-aros.lha gam/pla 3Mb is a remake of a LCD game in the... runaway.i386-aros.lha gam/pla 2Mb LCD game conversion remake ttoppler.i386-aros.zip gam/pla 3Mb Nebulous clone. Jump and run up ... awc.i386-aros.lha gra/con 2Mb Easy web tool to convert your ol... icons_games_48x48.tgz gra/ico 201kb a little icons games for boingic... arosminimal2.zip gra/the 36kb Redone version of arosminimal theme loview.i386-aros.lha gra/vie 5Mb the Easy Viewer and Thumber :)(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2020, 07:10]
