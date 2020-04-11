|12.Apr.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
aacplusenc.lha aud/con 858kb 4.0 Encode AAC+ (AACPlus) music with...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
asciimandelbrot.lha gra/mis 187kb 4.0 Bench a Mandelbrot set in a cons...
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 13Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
hwp_xmp.lha lib/hol 2Mb 4.0 Play many module formats with Ho...
setcmd.lha uti/she 292kb 4.1 Easily switch between versions o...
cpuwatcher.lha uti/wor 27kb 4.1 Measures CPU, free memory and ne...
(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2020, 07:10] [Kommentare: 0]
