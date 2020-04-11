amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Apr.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.04.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
aacplusenc.lha           aud/con 858kb 4.0 Encode AAC+ (AACPlus) music with...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
asciimandelbrot.lha      gra/mis 187kb 4.0 Bench a Mandelbrot set in a cons...
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 13Mb  4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
hwp_xmp.lha              lib/hol 2Mb   4.0 Play many module formats with Ho...
setcmd.lha               uti/she 292kb 4.1 Easily switch between versions o...
cpuwatcher.lha           uti/wor 27kb  4.1 Measures CPU, free memory and ne...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2020, 07:10] [Kommentare: 0]
