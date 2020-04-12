|19.Apr.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 18.04.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-04-18 improved: Wipe Out (Gonzo Games) access fault fixed, nice icons by Irek added (Info)
- 2020-04-17 updated: Eye of the Beholder 2 - The Legend of Darkmoon (Westwood/SSI) german version properly supported (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-17 improved: Bill's Tomato Game (Psygnosis) protection fixed, intro timing fixed, SMC removed (Info)
- 2020-04-17 improved: Arabian Nights (Krisalis) joypad support fixed and enhanced (Info)
- 2020-04-17 improved: Golden Eagle / L' Aigle D'Or: Le Retour (Loriciel) quitkey for 68000, Slaves merged, option to skip intro, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Typhoon Thompson (Brøderbund) another version supported, slave for 512K machine added, custom1 to remove blitwait fixes (Info)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Over The Net (Genias) quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed (Info)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Mach 3 (Loriciel) quitkey for 68000, protection removed, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Knights of the Sky (Microprose) quitkey for 68000, fixed keyboard interrupt (Info)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Eye of the Beholder 2 - The Legend of Darkmoon (Westwood/SSI) quitkey for 68000, fixed crash on exit via game menu (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-16 improved: Chaos Engine (Bitmap Brothers) ButtonWait option added, joypad spurious firepresses fixed, fixed CD32 intro (Info)
- 2020-04-15 improved: 1001 Stolen Ideas (Airwalk) patch doesn't require AGA anymore, illegal copperlist entries fixed, blitter waits added (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-15 improved: Megademo 2 (Alcatraz) possible freeze on some machines fixed (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-15 improved: Superman: The Man Of Steel (TyneSoft/Subway/First star software) supports another version, quitkey for 68000, ST color palette fix, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-15 fixed: Oscar (Flair Software) quit for 68000 corrected (Info)
- 2020-04-15 improved: Chaos Engine 2 (Bitmap Brothers) OCS version uses 512K chip memory, password via Custom option, AGA version pause/unpause better fix (Info)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Megademo 3 (Alcatraz) more Bplcon0 color bit fixes, OCS only DDFSTRT fixed, blitter wait added (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Megademo 2 (Alcatraz) blitter waits added, line drawer fixed, write to HTOTAL fixed, OCS only DDFSTRT fixed (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Ruff'n'Tumble (Renegade) option ButtonWait added, added Slave for 512K chip memory (Info)
- 2020-04-14 fixed: Oscar (Flair Software) some enhancements for OCS release (Info)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Heimdall (Core Design) relocated decruncher, quitkey for 68000, fixed a crash (Info)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Commando (Elite) joypad/2nd support added, trainer options consolidated (Info)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Benefactor (Digital Illusions) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, trainer added, keyboard handling improved (Info)
- 2020-04-14 improved: Arabian Nights (Krisalis) uses less chip memory, added joypad support (Info)
- 2020-04-12 improved: I Play 3D Soccer (Simulmondo) more protection checks disabled, timing fixed (Info)
- 2020-04-12 improved: Navy Seals (Ocean) trainer improved, fixed continue countdown, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-04-12 improved: Chaos Engine (Bitmap Brothers) full joypad controls added, set password via Custom option, uses less chip memory, trainer added (Info)
- 2020-04-12 improved: Black Viper (Neo/LightShock) support for 68000 added, uses less chip memory (Info)
