|19.Apr.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 with...
OpenBor_7142.lha Emulation OpenBOR is the ultimate...
WarpPNGdt_45.22.lha System/Datatypes PNG image datatype V45.22
InstallerLG_0.1.0a46.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
SuperMarioWar_2.0.lha Games/Platform A VERY good multiplayer...
Uptime_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Uptime in scree...
uMario.lha Games/Platform Clone of Mario - C++ / ...
AmiArcadia_26.41.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
SmartClipboard_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Define actions to act o...
Pochanic_wallpapers.lha System/Ambient/Wallpapers Morphos wallpapers : cr...
Screenshot_1.21.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Screenshot Screenbar-Pl...
Morpheus_1.70.lha Office/WordProcessor Word processor with Uni...
AtomicBomberman_2.4.lha Games/Action A fan rewrite of the Wi...
ModExplorer_3.1.zip Audio/Players A module player by J?rg.
mGBA_1.1a.lha Emulation Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha Games/Platform A platform game, "metro...
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2020, 07:12] [Kommentare: 0]
