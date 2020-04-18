amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
19.Apr.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.04.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha        Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 with...
OpenBor_7142.lha          Emulation                 OpenBOR is the ultimate...
WarpPNGdt_45.22.lha       System/Datatypes          PNG image datatype V45.22
InstallerLG_0.1.0a46.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
SuperMarioWar_2.0.lha     Games/Platform            A VERY good multiplayer...
Uptime_1.3.lha            System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Uptime in scree...
uMario.lha                Games/Platform            Clone of Mario - C++ / ...
AmiArcadia_26.41.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
SmartClipboard_1.1.lha    System/Ambient/Screenbar  Define actions to act o...
Pochanic_wallpapers.lha   System/Ambient/Wallpapers Morphos wallpapers : cr...
Screenshot_1.21.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Screenshot Screenbar-Pl...
Morpheus_1.70.lha         Office/WordProcessor      Word processor with Uni...
AtomicBomberman_2.4.lha   Games/Action              A fan rewrite of the Wi...
ModExplorer_3.1.zip       Audio/Players             A module player by J?rg.
mGBA_1.1a.lha             Emulation                 Nintendo GameBoy Advanc...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha  Games/Platform            A platform game, "metro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2020, 07:12] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.