|03.Mai 2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.05.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.05.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Jim Power (Loriciel) fixes flashing independently on all levels, trainer improved, blitterwaits added (Info)
- 2020-05-02 updated: Dragon Spirit (Domark) quitkey in intro removed to avoid problems (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Bump'n Burn (Grandslam/Softeyes) quitkey for 68000 added (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: West Phaser (Loriciel) supports another version, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-05-02 fixed: Prince of Persia (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) avoid crash when saving/loading (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Ninja Warriors (Sales Curve) supports 68010, trainer enhanced, joypad/2nd button support improved, new install script (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Leisure Suit Larry 3 (Sierra) supports another version, MT32 optional support added (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Gods (Bitmap Brothers) joypad/2nd button controls added, uses less chip memory, trainer added (Info)
- 2020-05-02 fixed: Feudal Lords (Impressions) corrected wrong patch which led to in-game crashes (Info)
- 2020-05-02 improved: Arabian Nights (Krisalis) 24-bit access fault fixes rewritten, new Slave using 1 MB chip memory (Info)
- 2020-05-01 new: Lost Symphony (Mystic & Pic Saint Loup) done by StingRay (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-05-01 new: Vision of the Art (Mystic) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-29 new: Quasar Wars (Light Designs) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-04-29 improved: Dragon Spirit (Domark) keyboard enabled in intro, trainer enhanced, fixed ST color palette, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-29 improved: Black Shadow (CRL/Zen Room) uses files instead disk image, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-28 fixed: SAS Combat Simulator (Code Masters) keyboard interrupt fixed (Info)
- 2020-04-28 improved: Vader (Softgang) quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-28 improved: Mad TV (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, option to skip intro, manual added (Info)
- 2020-04-28 improved: Deconstruction (Brain-Logo) adapted for newer WHDLoad, caches disabled for better compatibility (Info)
- 2020-04-28 improved: Capone (Actionware) more versions supported, trainer added, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-28 new: Propaganda (Zero Defects) done by StingRay (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-04-28 improved: International Sports Challenge (Empire) crash in diving event fixed (caused by self-modifying code) (Info)
- 2020-04-28 improved: Hostages / Operation Jupiter / Hostage: Rescue Mission (Infogrames) supports another version, access fault removed, manual protection removed, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-04-27 improved: Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added (Info)
- 2020-04-27 improved: Valhalla - Before The War (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added (Info)
- 2020-04-27 improved: Rise of the Robots (Mirage/Time Warner) kickstart selection improved and check added (Info)
- 2020-04-27 improved: Bloodnet (Microprose/GameTEK) kickstart selection improved and check added (Info)
- 2020-04-26 improved: Ween: The Prophecy (Coktel Vision) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-26 improved: Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity (Vulcan) made 68000 compatible (Info)
- 2020-04-26 improved: Spaceball / Starball (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000 added (Info)
- 2020-04-26 improved: Pinball Magic (Loriciel) more versions supported, protection removed, trainer added, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-26 new: Mixed-Up Mother Goose (Sierra) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-04-26 new: Feudal Lords (Impressions) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-04-26 improved: Fascination (Coktel Vision) manual protection bypass rewritten, less chip memory required, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
