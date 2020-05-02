amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

03.Mai 2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 02.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha        Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 with...
MCE_11.8.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.lha  Games/Role                A program that allows t...
Morpheus_1.71.lha         Office/WordProcessor      Word processor with Uni...
UnRAR_5.90.lha            Files/Archive             UnRAR 5.80
OpenTTD_1.10.1.lha        Games/Strategy            A clone of Transport Ty...
Mailinator_1.0.lha        Email                     IMAP - Email analysis p...
GenesisPlus_2.1.lha       Emulation                 Genesis-Plus emulates t...
GrafX2_2.8_WIP.lha        Graphics/Draw             GrafX2 version 2.8WIP, ...
ReportPlus_7.8.lha        Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha   Games/Action              A fan rewrite of the Wi...
VidentiumPicta_2.30.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
VAMP_2.25.lha             Multimedia                A Multimedia Player pro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Mai 2020, 06:01] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.