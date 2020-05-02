|03.Mai 2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 02.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 with...
MCE_11.8.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed...
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.lha Games/Role A program that allows t...
Morpheus_1.71.lha Office/WordProcessor Word processor with Uni...
UnRAR_5.90.lha Files/Archive UnRAR 5.80
OpenTTD_1.10.1.lha Games/Strategy A clone of Transport Ty...
Mailinator_1.0.lha Email IMAP - Email analysis p...
GenesisPlus_2.1.lha Emulation Genesis-Plus emulates t...
GrafX2_2.8_WIP.lha Graphics/Draw GrafX2 version 2.8WIP, ...
ReportPlus_7.8.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha Games/Action A fan rewrite of the Wi...
VidentiumPicta_2.30.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra...
VAMP_2.25.lha Multimedia A Multimedia Player pro...
(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Mai 2020, 06:01] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]