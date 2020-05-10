|17.Mai 2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.05.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.05.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-05-16 new: Call It Wot Ya Want (Magic) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-16 new: Soundtracker Injury 4 (Visual Arts) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-16 new: Soundtracker Injury (Electronic Artists) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-15 improved: Moktar / Titus the Fox (Titus) support for blue/second button added, level codes improved, added joypad support (Info)
- 2020-05-15 improved: International 3D Tennis (Sensible Software/Palace) uses less chip memory, fixed title music replay (Info)
- 2020-05-15 improved: Magic Pockets (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) fixed jump with a helmet, trainer improved (Info)
- 2020-05-15 improved: Flimbos Quest (System 3) joypad/2nd button controls added, manual added (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Megademo 3 (North Star & Fairlight) crash in part 5 on 68000 machines fixed (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Tin Toy Adventure (Mutation Software) supports another version (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Magic Pockets (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) trainer improved, fixed sound replay, fixed quitkey, improved joypad controls (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Disposable Hero (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) highscore table fixed, keyboard handling fixed, uses kickemu instead osemu (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Deconstruction (Brain-Logo) supports another version, new install script (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Danger Freak (Rainbow Arts) fixed sound replay, added quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-05-10 fixed: Chaos Engine 2 (Bitmap Brothers) joypad detection (Info)
- 2020-05-10 improved: Benefactor (Digital Illusions) fixed slave structure (Info)
