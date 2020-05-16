amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Mai 2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 16.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.20.lha                                 The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
AsciiMandelbrot_2.4.lha                      Draw a Mandelbrot set i...
Hi-Low-Equal Poker Car...                    Hi-Low-Equal Poker Card...
Julius_1.4.0.lha                             An open source re-imple...
Morpheus_1.74.lha                            Word processor with Uni...
RNOXfer_1.2.lha                              A graphical FTP client ...
SDL2_Libraries.lha                           All Libraries SDL2 with...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Mai 2020, 06:51] [Kommentare: 1 - 17. Mai 2020, 06:52]
