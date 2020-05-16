amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Mai 2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.05.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
warpbmpdt.lha            dat/ima 72kb  4.0 Windows BMP datatype V45.8
warppcxdt.lha            dat/ima 66kb  4.0 ZSoft PCX datatype V45.6
warppsddt.lha            dat/ima 70kb  4.0 Adobe Photoshop datatype V45.5
africa.lha               gam/boa 349kb 4.0 Conversion of 3W board game
asciimandelbrot.lha      gra/mis 204kb 4.0 Bench a Mandelbrot set in a cons...
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 11Mb  4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
shaderjoy.lha            gra/vie 4Mb   4.1 Display fragment shaders
rnoxfer.lha              net/ftp 3Mb   4.1 Graphical FTP/FTPS client
mwait.lha                uti/she 14kb  4.0 multi wait command for 1.x+.
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Mai 2020, 06:51] [Kommentare: 0]
