|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 23.05.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 23.05.2020 hinzugefügt:
- 2020-05-22 improved: Monolith (Megawatts) crash in main part on slow machines fixed (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-19 fixed: WatchTower (OTM/Cyberarts) fixed lockup when detecting controllers (Info)
- 2020-05-19 fixed: Starray (Logotron) fixed lockup when detecting controllers (Info)
- 2020-05-19 improved: Quasar Wars (Light Designs) fixed lockup when detecting controllers, added icon (Info)
- 2020-05-19 fixed: Moktar / Titus the Fox (Titus) fixed lockup when detecting controllers (Info)
- 2020-05-19 new: Gulp! (ICE) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-05-19 improved: Flimbos Quest (System 3) blitter wait patches can be disabled, nice icons added (Info)
- 2020-05-19 improved: Propaganda (Zero Defects) wrong register handling in interrupts fixed (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-05-18 new: Wicked House (Origin) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-18 improved: Magic Pockets (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) enhanced trainer options (Info)
- 2020-05-18 fixed: Fire & Ice (Graftgold) fixed spurious fire when pressing second button for jumping (Info)
- 2020-05-17 new: Mindfield (Megawatts) done by StingRay (Info, Image, Image, Image)
- 2020-05-17 new: Monolith (Megawatts) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-17 improved: Fire & Ice (Graftgold) fixed crash when saving high-score, fixed non-working 2-button joystick, added delay on "Cool Coyote" screen (Info)
- 2020-05-17 updated: Disposable Hero (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) Slave name corrected (Info)
