|24.Mai 2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Africa_1.54.lha A conversion of 3W boar...
AppLauncher_2.5.lha Run your apps from the ...
DonkeyKong_1.5.lha LCD game conversion
DOSBox_0.74r4Jit.lha A DOS-emulator that use...
EvenMore_0.94.lha A freeware Textviewer C...
GenesisPlus_2.1b.lha Genesis-Plus emulates t...
Iris_beta0.86.lha New email client suppor...
MacMiniJedi.jpeg MacMiniJedi.jpeg
MCAmiga_0.4.lha MyCommander for Amiga
Morpheus_1.75.lha Word processor with Uni...
PegasosJedi.jpeg PegasosJedi.jpeg
SDL2_Libraries.lha All Libraries SDL2 with...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Mai 2020, 07:31]
