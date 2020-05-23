amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
24.Mai 2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Africa_1.54.lha            A conversion of 3W boar...
AppLauncher_2.5.lha        Run your apps from the ...
DonkeyKong_1.5.lha         LCD game conversion
DOSBox_0.74r4Jit.lha       A DOS-emulator that use...
EvenMore_0.94.lha          A freeware Textviewer C...
GenesisPlus_2.1b.lha       Genesis-Plus emulates t...
Iris_beta0.86.lha          New email client suppor...
MacMiniJedi.jpeg           MacMiniJedi.jpeg
MCAmiga_0.4.lha            MyCommander for Amiga
Morpheus_1.75.lha          Word processor with Uni...
PegasosJedi.jpeg           PegasosJedi.jpeg
SDL2_Libraries.lha         All Libraries SDL2 with...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Mai 2020, 07:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.