|07.Jun.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
intybasic.lha dev/mis 1005k 4.0 BASIC compiler for Intellivision
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
hle-poker.lha gam/car 1Mb 4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
rftg.zip gam/pla 66Mb 4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
mooamplifier.lha gra/the 41kb 4.0 16colored skin for AmigaAMP 3
shaderjoy.lha gra/vie 4Mb 4.1 Display fragment shaders
(snx)
[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2020, 06:10]
