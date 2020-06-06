amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Jun.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
intybasic.lha            dev/mis 1005k 4.0 BASIC compiler for Intellivision
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
hle-poker.lha            gam/car 1Mb   4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
rftg.zip                 gam/pla 66Mb  4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
mooamplifier.lha         gra/the 41kb  4.0 16colored skin for AmigaAMP 3
shaderjoy.lha            gra/vie 4Mb   4.1 Display fragment shaders
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2020, 06:10] [Kommentare: 0]
