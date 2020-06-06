|07.Jun.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 06.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.06.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Africa_1.55.lha A conversion of 3W board game by James Jacobs.
Augustus_1.4.0.lha An open source re-implementation of Caesar III. ...
CannonBall_sdl2.lha CannonBall - An Enhanced Out Run Engine - Sdl2 P...
Iris_beta0.90.lha New email client supports IMAP, SSL, email autoc...
Julius_1.4.1.lha An open source re-implementation of Caesar III. ...
LibDsk_1.5.12.lha Link lib for manipulation of disk images
MCAmiga_0.8.lha MyCommander for Amiga
OpenSupaplex.lha OpenSupaplex 0.7.1 - reimplementation of Supaple...
