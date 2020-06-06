amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

07.Jun.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 06.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.06.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Africa_1.55.lha            A conversion of 3W board game by James Jacobs.
Augustus_1.4.0.lha         An open source re-implementation of Caesar III. ...
CannonBall_sdl2.lha        CannonBall - An Enhanced Out Run Engine - Sdl2 P...
Iris_beta0.90.lha          New email client supports IMAP, SSL, email autoc...
Julius_1.4.1.lha           An open source re-implementation of Caesar III. ...
LibDsk_1.5.12.lha          Link lib for manipulation of disk images
MCAmiga_0.8.lha            MyCommander for Amiga
OpenSupaplex.lha           OpenSupaplex 0.7.1 - reimplementation of Supaple...
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2020, 06:10]
.
.