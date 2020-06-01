18.Jun.2020









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.7.4

Die neueste Version der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz beinhaltet ausschließlich Änderungen in der integrierten Entwicklungsumgebung, die mit AmiBlitz ausgeliefert wird: added new tooltype "CURSORSTYLE" with styles "block", "line" and "underline"

added new tooltype / configuration setting "ASKBEFOREQUIT": before closing the ide, the ide asks before closing

added new doubleclick-feature: whenn doubleclick on a source word, all occurencies will be shown in label list window

added new search feature : when opening search-window, the current word is added to the search string gadget automatically

added new keyshortcut behaviour: ALT+UpArrow/DownArrow: move current line up/down

added new keyshortcut behaviou: CTRL+LeftArrow/RightArrow moved cursor to start/end of word

added package "NIB.include" from AmiNet for displaying icons

changed settings: set minimum screen resolution to 640x480 for screenrequester in ide-settings

changed eventhandling code of source window (partly converted from asm to ab3)

changed boundlines from 6 to 2 (cursor distance to top/bottom the source window starts to scroll up/down from)

fixed scolling issue when marking blocks with mouse while scrolling (was way to fast)

fixed calculation of viewable columns to use full window width of source window

fixed non-tokenization issue #7 at source files with uppercase fileextensions (*.AB3)

fixed display problem with more than 1GB available chip/fast memory

package fix: REDDebugger-file has now executable bit set (thanks to mdbergmann)

minor localization fixes Direkter Download: AmiBlitz3-3.7.4.zip (10 MB) (cg)



