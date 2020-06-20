|21.Jun.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 20.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
ugtablet.lha dri/inp 145kb 4.1 Driver for UGTABLET based tablet...
nexuiz.lha gam/fps 21Mb 4.0 Fast paced 3D deathmatch game
rftg.zip gam/pla 91Mb 4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
homeworld.lha gam/str 339Mb 4.0 Real-time strategy video game
aos-iconsupdate6.lha gra/ico 4Mb 4.0 AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
passpocket.lha uti/mis 349kb 4.0 Password manager utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 21. Jun. 2020, 06:53]
