21.Jun.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 20.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
ugtablet.lha             dri/inp 145kb 4.1 Driver for UGTABLET based tablet...
nexuiz.lha               gam/fps 21Mb  4.0 Fast paced 3D deathmatch game
rftg.zip                 gam/pla 91Mb  4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
homeworld.lha            gam/str 339Mb 4.0 Real-time strategy video game
aos-iconsupdate6.lha     gra/ico 4Mb   4.0 AmigaOS 4.1 Style Icons ...
passpocket.lha           uti/mis 349kb 4.0 Password manager utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Jun. 2020, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
