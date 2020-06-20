amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

21.Jun.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha dev/amos   117K  68k 3 AMOS sources+exes by Stefan...
redpillgamecreator.lha   dev/misc   1.8M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
redpillsoundgenerator... dev/misc   137K  68k REDPILL Sound Generator 
AmiQuake_AGA.lha         game/shoot 231K  68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake_RTG.lha         game/shoot 233K  68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
NR2020.lha               mods/8voic 405K      8ch Ninja Remix 2020 Theme
XFonts_iso-8859-2.lha    text/bfont 20K       Xseries fonts with glyphs in ...
PassPocket.lha           util/misc  349K  OS4 Password manager utility
exutil_68k.lha           util/wb    1.3M  68k Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_AROS.lha          util/wb    1.4M  x86 Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_MOS.lha           util/wb    1.3M  MOS Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_OS4.lha           util/wb    1.7M  OS4 Batch renames picture files b...
WBCutnPaste.lha          util/wb    38K       Cut, copy and paste files in ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Jun. 2020, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.