|21.Jun.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 20.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha dev/amos 117K 68k 3 AMOS sources+exes by Stefan...
redpillgamecreator.lha dev/misc 1.8M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
redpillsoundgenerator... dev/misc 137K 68k REDPILL Sound Generator
AmiQuake_AGA.lha game/shoot 231K 68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake_RTG.lha game/shoot 233K 68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
NR2020.lha mods/8voic 405K 8ch Ninja Remix 2020 Theme
XFonts_iso-8859-2.lha text/bfont 20K Xseries fonts with glyphs in ...
PassPocket.lha util/misc 349K OS4 Password manager utility
exutil_68k.lha util/wb 1.3M 68k Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_AROS.lha util/wb 1.4M x86 Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_MOS.lha util/wb 1.3M MOS Batch renames picture files b...
exutil_OS4.lha util/wb 1.7M OS4 Batch renames picture files b...
WBCutnPaste.lha util/wb 38K Cut, copy and paste files in ...
