28.Jun.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 27.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.06.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Acuario_2020.lha           A screen saver with mermaids written with Hollyw...
breaker_2.1.lha            Breaker 2.1 port by ACE - Need PowerSDL
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.1...  A program that allows to play games created with...
Fairies_2020.lha           Fairies_2020.lha
FPC_3.2.0_FINAL.lha        Free Pascal Compiler
libmpg123_1.25.13.lha      mpg123 - Fast console MPEG Audio Player and deco...
OpenSupaplex.lha           OpenSupaplex 0.7.1 - reimplementation of Supaple...
SDL2_Libraries.lha         All Libraries SDL2 with all SDK files for MorphOS.
T-C-4.lha                  100% FREE Open-Source Cross-Platform C++/SDL2 Te...
[Meldung: 28. Jun. 2020, 07:54] [Kommentare: 0]
