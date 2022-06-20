30.Jun.2020









Game Construction Kit: Scorpion Engine

Die "Scorpion Engine" von Erik 'earok' Hogan soll die Entwicklung von Spielen ermöglichen, die auf einem A500 mit einem Screen-Refresh von 50 Hz laufen. Der Editor selbst läuft unter Windows. Grafiken werden als PNG-Dateien importiert, für das Erstellen von Levels wird der Editor Tiled eingesetzt. Für Sounds, Musiken und Animationen werden Amiga-Formate (mod, 8svx, anim5) genutzt.



Seit einigen Tagen steht ein Update zur Verfügung, dass neben dem kompletten Beispiel-Projekt Amigo the Fox diverse Änderungen und Verbesserungen beinhaltet: Mid-air platformer control is drastically improved, though there's still some refinements to be done

Ability to set collision handling per direction. It's now possible to define that an enemy will bounce off walls but won't bounce when hitting the floor from height, for example

Ability to configure a platformer actor so it won't walk off it's platform (this is done from the 'collision down' parameter)

Previously, a "player projectile" type couldn't collide with the player itself. This has been fixed, allowing for objects that collide with both the player and other objects

Removal of various unused parameters for simplicity

Improved efficiency of animated tile system

AGA enhancement: Fades are super smooth 24 bit. On OCS machines, fades remain at 12 bit

AGA enhancement: Color palette is 24 bit. On OCS machines, palette remains at 12 bit

Map compilation has been made much more powerful. You can include any number of background and foreground layers and the compiler will merge them all down to a tight and efficient tileset, containing no visually redundant tiles

A1000 officially supported

ECS/AGA enhancement: Border blank. Border is always black, even when index 0 of palette isn't

Various improvements for Backbone importer

Default fonts are included with every new project (cheers to Koyot for this)

Commercial derived sample games have been depreciated, and will be replaced and removed in future updates. They were never meant to be finished, they were simply meant to show that commercial quality, console like games are entirely possible in the engine. They'll be replaced with similar games featuring free assets

Various other minor tweaks to support 'Amigo the Fox' and future Scorpion games (cg)



[Meldung: 30. Jun. 2020, 01:56] [Kommentare: 2 - 30. Jun. 2020, 14:36]

