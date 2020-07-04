amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.07.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AmiArcadia_26.5.lha        A Signetics-based machines emulator.
AtomicBomberman_2.10.lha   A fan rewrite of the Win95 game *** Atomic Bombe...
CosmoEngine.lha            A new game engine for playing Cosmo's Cosmic Adv...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a48.lha   Commodore Installer replacement.
InvidiousPlayer.lha        InvidiousPlayer.lha
Libfreetype_2.10.2.lha     MorphOS port of LibFreetype 2.10.2 by BeWorld.
libmpg123_1.26.1.lha       mpg123 with libmpg123 1.26.1 - Fast console MPEG...
Maluva_0.9.lha             DAAD extension
MCE_11.9.lha               Multi-game Character Editor by James Jacobs.
Morpheus_1.77.lha          Word processor with Unicode support
MUIbase_4.2.lha            Programmable relational database w/ GUI by Steff...
PAWS2DAAD_2.2.lha          PAWS/Quill database extractor
Rival_1.3a.lha             Recursivelly compare and merge contents for two ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Jul. 2020, 06:47] [Kommentare: 0]
