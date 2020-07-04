|05.Jul.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 04.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.07.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AmiArcadia_26.5.lha A Signetics-based machines emulator.
AtomicBomberman_2.10.lha A fan rewrite of the Win95 game *** Atomic Bombe...
CosmoEngine.lha A new game engine for playing Cosmo's Cosmic Adv...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a48.lha Commodore Installer replacement.
InvidiousPlayer.lha InvidiousPlayer.lha
Libfreetype_2.10.2.lha MorphOS port of LibFreetype 2.10.2 by BeWorld.
libmpg123_1.26.1.lha mpg123 with libmpg123 1.26.1 - Fast console MPEG...
Maluva_0.9.lha DAAD extension
MCE_11.9.lha Multi-game Character Editor by James Jacobs.
Morpheus_1.77.lha Word processor with Unicode support
MUIbase_4.2.lha Programmable relational database w/ GUI by Steff...
PAWS2DAAD_2.2.lha PAWS/Quill database extractor
Rival_1.3a.lha Recursivelly compare and merge contents for two ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 05. Jul. 2020, 06:47] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]