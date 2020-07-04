|05.Jul.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.07.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vtx_dt.lha dat/ima 65kb 4.0 Dtype for CEPT-3/videotex/telete...
shaderjoy.lha gra/vie 4Mb 4.1 Display fragment shaders
sdl2.lha lib/mis 10Mb 4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
mcc_betterstring.lha lib/mui 316kb 4.0 BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist.lha lib/mui 2Mb 4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor.lha lib/mui 870kb 4.0 TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar.lha lib/mui 2Mb 4.0 The MUI Toolbar custom class
(snx)
[Meldung: 05. Jul. 2020, 06:47] [Kommentare: 0]
