05.Jul.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.07.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vtx_dt.lha               dat/ima 65kb  4.0 Dtype for CEPT-3/videotex/telete...
shaderjoy.lha            gra/vie 4Mb   4.1 Display fragment shaders
sdl2.lha                 lib/mis 10Mb  4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
mcc_betterstring.lha     lib/mui 316kb 4.0 BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist.lha            lib/mui 2Mb   4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor.lha       lib/mui 870kb 4.0 TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar.lha           lib/mui 2Mb   4.0 The MUI Toolbar custom class
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Jul. 2020, 06:47] [Kommentare: 0]
