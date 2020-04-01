22.Aug.2020









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.8

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in AmiBlitz2 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (s. Kurztests zweier Redpill-Spiele). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt 1 MB Chip- sowie etwas Fast-RAM.



Änderungen in Version 0.8: Added action trigger Net Connect to connect to a remote machine and have a multiplayer network game. One machine in server, the client needs to enter the server IP. In a LAN, just need to type the internal IP. In different networks you can use external IP, probably port forwarding is needed to find the target machine in the local LAN. REDPILL uses port 6666.

Added condition trigger On Net Connection to detect when a connexion has been established or if it is disconnected.

Added condition trigger Is Net Remote to check if one player is remote or local.

Pong project has been updated to support two player network game

Added action trigger Set Map Cols to activate/deactivate Object collisions.

Added action trigger Norm Spd45 to adapt speed x and y when object is moving in diagonal direction.

Using Tooltype NTSC in Game icon (or -NTSC parameter in the CLI) will force the game to be launched in NTSC mode.

Screen width now can go from 320 to 256, to allow for fast ports from other platforms.

Input system has been simplified.

Frame control redone again to avoid flickering issues and horizontal lines.

Objects of type shot now follow better the direction of the objects instantiating them.

Small change in cursor color.

Input fields for Object width and height.

Input fields for HUD object pos X and Y.

Speed on col trigger now works on angle motion objects.

When Speed on col is negative does not stick the objects to the ground anymore.

In Settings screen, now it is possible to select the Light theme for REDPILL user interface.

FIX: When using grid slice the frame offsets will be assigned automatically the grid offset.

FIX: Follow object was always following object 0.

FIX: Only Vars from page 1 were accessible in the HUD screen (cg)



