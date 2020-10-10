amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
11.Okt.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 10.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.10.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.3...  A program that allows to play games created with...
FractalVoyager_1.1.lha     Fractal sets generator for educational purposes
iMacFanCtrl_0.3.lha        A simple fan control/temperature monitoring tool...
Tipografia_1.1.lha         Generate printable signs using TT fonts
Wayfarer_1.1.lha           Wayfarer is the latest web browser for MorphOS, ...
WitchCleaner_1.20.lha      A little and easy program to clean the .recycled...
ZapperNG_1.1.lha           Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Okt. 2020, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.