|11.Okt.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 10.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.10.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.3... A program that allows to play games created with...
FractalVoyager_1.1.lha Fractal sets generator for educational purposes
iMacFanCtrl_0.3.lha A simple fan control/temperature monitoring tool...
Tipografia_1.1.lha Generate printable signs using TT fonts
Wayfarer_1.1.lha Wayfarer is the latest web browser for MorphOS, ...
WitchCleaner_1.20.lha A little and easy program to clean the .recycled...
ZapperNG_1.1.lha Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
[Meldung: 11. Okt. 2020, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
