amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
11.Okt.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.10.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
openal-soft.lha          dev/lib 3Mb   4.0 Cross-platform 3D audio API
pdcurses.lha             dev/lib 2Mb   4.0 NCurses clone that outputs throu...
sumeria.lha              gam/mis 150kb 4.0 Classic economic game about Hamm...
celeste.lha              gam/pla 3Mb   4.1 Hardcore platformer by Matt Thor...
tipografia.lha           gra/mis 4Mb   4.0 Generator of printable signs usi...
stardict.lha             off/mis 35Mb  4.1 An international dictionary for ...
stardict-src.lha         off/mis 1Mb   4.1 Sources of StarDict 3.0.0 r3 for...
xchm.lha                 uti/mis 13Mb  4.1 A viewer for CHM files for AmiCy...
xchm-src.lha             uti/mis 212kb 4.1 Sources of xCHM 1.23 for AmiCygnix
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Okt. 2020, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.