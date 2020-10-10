|11.Okt.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.10.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
openal-soft.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.0 Cross-platform 3D audio API
pdcurses.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.0 NCurses clone that outputs throu...
sumeria.lha gam/mis 150kb 4.0 Classic economic game about Hamm...
celeste.lha gam/pla 3Mb 4.1 Hardcore platformer by Matt Thor...
tipografia.lha gra/mis 4Mb 4.0 Generator of printable signs usi...
stardict.lha off/mis 35Mb 4.1 An international dictionary for ...
stardict-src.lha off/mis 1Mb 4.1 Sources of StarDict 3.0.0 r3 for...
xchm.lha uti/mis 13Mb 4.1 A viewer for CHM files for AmiCy...
xchm-src.lha uti/mis 212kb 4.1 Sources of xCHM 1.23 for AmiCygnix
(snx)
[Meldung: 11. Okt. 2020, 07:41] [Kommentare: 0]
