amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
15.Nov.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 14.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.11.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amicygnix-games.lha      gam/mis 103Mb 4.1 A games collection for AmiCygnix
amicygnix-games-src.lha  gam/mis 2Mb   4.1 Sources of the games package for...
witchcleaner.lha         net/mis 2Mb   4.0 Clean temp data from OWB and Way...
displaybeep.lha          uti/she 51kb  4.0 Flash display as an event alert
evenmore.lha             uti/tex 432kb 4.0 Freeware Textviewer
pointereyes.lha          uti/wor 92kb  4.0 Eyes on your screen watch your p...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Nov. 2020, 09:29] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.