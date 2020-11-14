|15.Nov.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 14.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.11.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amicygnix-games.lha gam/mis 103Mb 4.1 A games collection for AmiCygnix
amicygnix-games-src.lha gam/mis 2Mb 4.1 Sources of the games package for...
witchcleaner.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 Clean temp data from OWB and Way...
displaybeep.lha uti/she 51kb 4.0 Flash display as an event alert
evenmore.lha uti/tex 432kb 4.0 Freeware Textviewer
pointereyes.lha uti/wor 92kb 4.0 Eyes on your screen watch your p...
