15.Nov.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 14.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AllocRamDisk.lha         disk/misc  6K    68k Alloc a RAM disk in given add...
pc105_i.lha              driver/inp 14K       MorphOS Italian Keymap
GunFight_AROSx86.lha     game/2play 5.0M  x86 2 player western game
GunFight_MOS.lha         game/2play 4.9M  MOS 2 player western game
GunFight_OS3.lha         game/2play 4.9M  68k 2 player western game
GunFight_OS4.lha         game/2play 5.2M  OS4 2 player western game
GunFight_WOS.lha         game/2play 5.2M  WOS 2 player western game
BackdPattGener.lha       gfx/edit   49K   68k Create your own backdrop patt...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.1M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ElMexico.lha             mods/8voic 102K      El Mexico 7ch Latino Guitar Play
GF4RSID1.zip             pix/misc   80K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID2.zip             pix/misc   81K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID3.zip             pix/misc   73K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID4.zip             pix/misc   82K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID5.zip             pix/misc   76K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
nspark-morphos.lha       util/arc   169K  MOS New Spark unarchiver
mfkey.lha                util/cdity 130K  MOS FKey for MorphOS
DisplayBeep.lha          util/cli   55K   OS4 Flash display as an event alert
WhetDhryStone.lha        util/cli   1.6M  MOS bench cpus under AmigaOS 3/4 ...
expat.lha                util/libs  405K  MOS Amiga port of Expat 2.0.1
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  594K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  702K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  754K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
setcustomprinter.lha     util/sys   5K    68k set a custom printer device i...
PointerEyes.lha          util/wb    101K  OS4 Eyes on your screen watch you...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Nov. 2020, 09:29] [Kommentare: 0]
