|Aminet-Uploads bis 14.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AllocRamDisk.lha disk/misc 6K 68k Alloc a RAM disk in given add...
pc105_i.lha driver/inp 14K MorphOS Italian Keymap
GunFight_AROSx86.lha game/2play 5.0M x86 2 player western game
GunFight_MOS.lha game/2play 4.9M MOS 2 player western game
GunFight_OS3.lha game/2play 4.9M 68k 2 player western game
GunFight_OS4.lha game/2play 5.2M OS4 2 player western game
GunFight_WOS.lha game/2play 5.2M WOS 2 player western game
BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 49K 68k Create your own backdrop patt...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.1M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ElMexico.lha mods/8voic 102K El Mexico 7ch Latino Guitar Play
GF4RSID1.zip pix/misc 80K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID2.zip pix/misc 81K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID3.zip pix/misc 73K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID4.zip pix/misc 82K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID5.zip pix/misc 76K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
nspark-morphos.lha util/arc 169K MOS New Spark unarchiver
mfkey.lha util/cdity 130K MOS FKey for MorphOS
DisplayBeep.lha util/cli 55K OS4 Flash display as an event alert
WhetDhryStone.lha util/cli 1.6M MOS bench cpus under AmigaOS 3/4 ...
expat.lha util/libs 405K MOS Amiga port of Expat 2.0.1
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 594K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 702K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 754K OS4 Multipurpose utility
setcustomprinter.lha util/sys 5K 68k set a custom printer device i...
PointerEyes.lha util/wb 101K OS4 Eyes on your screen watch you...
