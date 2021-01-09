|10.Jan.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.01.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
shadthecat.lha gam/mis 18Mb 4.1 An with Hollywood programmed game
detritus.lha gam/shm 4Mb 4.1 Asteroids based 3D shmup featuri...
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 6Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
easyrapa.lha lib/hol 8Mb 4.0 Generate RapaGui simple app stru...
hwp_hurl.lha lib/hol 3Mb 4.0 The multi-protocol data transfer...
ami-markdown.lha uti/tex 790kb 4.1 Edit and view Markdown documents
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2021, 07:22] [Kommentare: 0]
