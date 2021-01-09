amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.01.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
shadthecat.lha           gam/mis 18Mb  4.1 An with Hollywood programmed game
detritus.lha             gam/shm 4Mb   4.1 Asteroids based 3D shmup featuri...
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 6Mb   4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
easyrapa.lha             lib/hol 8Mb   4.0 Generate RapaGui simple app stru...
hwp_hurl.lha             lib/hol 3Mb   4.0 The multi-protocol data transfer...
ami-markdown.lha         uti/tex 790kb 4.1 Edit and view Markdown documents
