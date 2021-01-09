|10.Jan.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 09.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.01.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
yWeather.lha comm/misc 229K MOS Show weather infos in screenbar
SMB-ConnectItaCat.lha comm/tcp 12K Italian catalog for SMB-Conne...
exomizer.lha dev/cross 829K MOS A cruncher for 6502/Z80/6809 ...
MuForce.lha dev/debug 293K 68k V40 Enforcer, detects illegal...
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha dev/debug 19K 68k Division by Zero Debugger
OsGrind.lha dev/debug 28K 68k Configurable Os argument checker
EasyRapa.lha dev/hwood 7.6M MOS generate RapaGui simple app s...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.1M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
pig.i386-aros.lha game/jump 1.5M x86 Retro style platform game (SDL)
fop.i386-aros.lha game/role 692K x86 multi-player dungeon-crawling...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.6M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.7M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
ami-markdown.lha text/edit 635K OS4 Edit and view Markdown documents
SmartClipboard_sbar.lha util/app 229K MOS Define actions to act on clip...
NoMoreDiv0.lha util/boot 13K 68k No more Division by Zero
DirTree-cmd.lha util/cli 5K 68k Shell command displaying dire...
lgt.lha util/cli 5K 68k Turns on the light ;)
Match.lha util/cli 14K 68k Match files in a directory hi...
MMULib.lha util/libs 723K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
WHDLoadMenu.lha util/misc 42K 68k A WHDLoad frontend
SysinfoBoards.lha util/moni 14K 68k More Boardinfos for Sysinfo
ClipHandler.lha util/shell 8K 68k access the clipboard on the s...
ViNCEdThemes.lha util/shell 22K ViNCEd Themes
AnalogClock.lha util/time 38K 68k Analog transparent clock for ...
horloge.lha util/time 735K 68k a fugly clock made using SDL
TimeIt.lha util/time 4K 68k Shell command for timing othe...
AutoVisible_sbar.lha util/wb 10K MOS All sbars visible on AutoScro...
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2021, 07:22] [Kommentare: 2 - 10. Jan. 2021, 13:22]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]