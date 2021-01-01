|10.Jan.2021
|Kostenlose eBooks: Amiga Story in Pixels, The Story of US Gold, History of Ocean
Fusion Retro Books bietet erneut einige Amiga-Bücher als kostenlose PDFs an, lediglich ein Benutzerkonto muss im dortigen Shop eingerichtet werden: The history of Ocean Software, The story of US Gold und The story of the Commodore Amiga in Pixels. Außerdem gibt es The story of the Commodore 64 in pixels umsonst. (cg)
[Meldung: 10. Jan. 2021, 17:55] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]