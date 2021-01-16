|17.Jan.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 16.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.01.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
jansson_library.lha dev/c 215K OS4 native lib for manipulating J...
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha dev/debug 20K 68k Division by Zero Debugger
FamousAmigaUses.lha docs/lists 26K A guide about famous Amiga uses!
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 6.3M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
amath.lha misc/math 1.4M 68k Simple command line calculator
Wasteland2021.lha mods/8voic 93K Wasteland 2021 5ch Lv1 Ninja ...
AmiModRadio.lha mus/play 2.7M 68k Play modules from Internet so...
ami-markdown.lha text/edit 1.2M OS4 Edit and view Markdown documents
amostools.lha util/arc 147K MOS Tools to work with AMOS programs
aiostreams.lha util/batch 251K MOS Stream video from major onlin...
CopyMemAIO.lha util/boot 51K 68k For all CPU's 68000-68080 & U...
detect_vampire.lha util/boot 1K 68k Detects Vampire expansion card
NoMoreDiv0.lha util/boot 13K 68k No more Division by Zero
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 247K 68k Keep your time right
diskusage.i386-aros.lha util/cli 59K x86 DiskUage estimates file space...
DiskUsage.lha util/cli 6K 68k DiskUsage estimates file spac...
md.lha util/cli 4K 68k Enhanced version of DIR command
HuntnGather.lha util/dir 196K 68k File indexing and search util...
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 773K 68k the final CON: with ^Z & TAB ...
BelarusMOS.lha util/sys 1K Free Belarus country for MorphOS
timeit.i386-aros.lha util/time 58K x86 Shell command for timing othe...
