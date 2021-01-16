amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Jan.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.01.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
jansson_library.lha      dev/c      215K  OS4 native lib for manipulating J...
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha     dev/debug  20K   68k Division by Zero Debugger
FamousAmigaUses.lha      docs/lists 26K       A guide about famous Amiga uses!
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  6.3M  OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
amath.lha                misc/math  1.4M  68k Simple command line calculator
Wasteland2021.lha        mods/8voic 93K       Wasteland 2021 5ch Lv1 Ninja ...
AmiModRadio.lha          mus/play   2.7M  68k Play modules from Internet so...
ami-markdown.lha         text/edit  1.2M  OS4 Edit and view Markdown documents
amostools.lha            util/arc   147K  MOS Tools to work with AMOS programs
aiostreams.lha           util/batch 251K  MOS Stream video from major onlin...
CopyMemAIO.lha           util/boot  51K   68k For all CPU's 68000-68080 & U...
detect_vampire.lha       util/boot  1K    68k Detects Vampire expansion card
NoMoreDiv0.lha           util/boot  13K   68k No more Division by Zero
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 247K  68k Keep your time right
diskusage.i386-aros.lha  util/cli   59K   x86 DiskUage estimates file space...
DiskUsage.lha            util/cli   6K    68k DiskUsage estimates file spac...
md.lha                   util/cli   4K    68k Enhanced version of DIR command
HuntnGather.lha          util/dir   196K  68k File indexing and search util...
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 773K  68k the final CON: with ^Z & TAB ...
BelarusMOS.lha           util/sys   1K        Free Belarus country for MorphOS
timeit.i386-aros.lha     util/time  58K   x86 Shell command for timing othe...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Jan. 2021, 06:09] [Kommentare: 0]
