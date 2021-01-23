amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Jan.2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libwprintf.lha           dev/lib 31kb  4.0 Wide char printf functions
minigl.lha               dri/gra 7Mb   4.0 OpenGL subset 3D API
pekkakana2.lha           gam/pla 9Mb   4.1 Save your chicken friends from a...
ppmtovtx.zip             gra/con 21kb  4.0 PPM to Videotex (Teletext/Viewdata)
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 6Mb   4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
pythonssl.lha            lib/mis 102kb 4.1 AmiSSL 4 based Python SSL Module
redeht_ita.lha           net/sam 45kb  4.0 Italian catalog for RedEth
devinfosng.lha           uti/mis 1Mb   4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 762kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
asplit.lha               uti/she 66kb  4.0 Split binary
earmark.lha              uti/tex 1Mb   4.1 Edit and view Markdown documents
amiupdate_dan.lha        uti/wor 20kb  4.0 Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
aiostreams.lha           vid/mis 251kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
thumbnailmaker.lha       vid/mis 5kb   4.1 Arexx script for ArtEffect, gene...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2021, 07:25] [Kommentare: 0]
