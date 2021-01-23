|24.Jan.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libwprintf.lha dev/lib 31kb 4.0 Wide char printf functions
minigl.lha dri/gra 7Mb 4.0 OpenGL subset 3D API
pekkakana2.lha gam/pla 9Mb 4.1 Save your chicken friends from a...
ppmtovtx.zip gra/con 21kb 4.0 PPM to Videotex (Teletext/Viewdata)
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 6Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
pythonssl.lha lib/mis 102kb 4.1 AmiSSL 4 based Python SSL Module
redeht_ita.lha net/sam 45kb 4.0 Italian catalog for RedEth
devinfosng.lha uti/mis 1Mb 4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 762kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
asplit.lha uti/she 66kb 4.0 Split binary
earmark.lha uti/tex 1Mb 4.1 Edit and view Markdown documents
amiupdate_dan.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.0 Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
aiostreams.lha vid/mis 251kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
thumbnailmaker.lha vid/mis 5kb 4.1 Arexx script for ArtEffect, gene...
(snx)
