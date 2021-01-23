amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Jan.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RedEthItaCat.lha         comm/net   45K       Italian catalog for RedEth 1.5
amostools.i386-aros.lha  dev/amos   198K  x86 Tools to work with AMOS programs
xamos-mos.lha            dev/amos   2.6M  MOS Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC
xamos-os4.lha            dev/amos   3.6M  OS4 Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC
MemLog.lha               dev/debug  4K    68k trace unmatched allocs to fin...
OsGrind.lha              dev/debug  28K   68k Configurable Os argument checker
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 42K   68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
spod.lha                 game/actio 294K  68k Spaceship vs Asteroids Game (...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.3M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.5M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
freeprince.i386-aros.lha game/jump  464K  x86 Prince of Persia engine (SDL)
jetpac.i386-aros.lha     game/jump  1.6M  x86 A port of SDL game 'Jetpac Th...
xlife-8.lha              game/misc  246K  68k Cellular Automaton Laboratory
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  6.3M  OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
DOSBox_Jit.lha           misc/emu   1.8M  MOS MS Dos emulator with JIT
Wilderness2021.lha       mods/8voic 149K      Wilderness 2021 5ch Lv2 by HK...
PalaceGardens2021.lha    mods/misc  123K      Palace Gardens 2021 4ch by HK...
AmigaKlangSamples.lha    mods/smpl  651K      Samples & Instruments for Ami...
RaspMIDI.lha             mus/midi   11K   68k Raspberry MT-32 and SoundFont...
alac.i386-aros.lha       mus/misc   6.5M  x86 Apple Lossless Audio Codec de...
earmark.lha              text/edit  1.0M  OS4 Edit and view Markdown documents
testdms.i386-aros.lha    util/arc   166K  x86 Test DMS archives
asplit.i386-aros.lha     util/cli   68K   x86 Split binary
Asplit_OS4.lha           util/cli   66K   OS4 Split binary
dirtree.i386-aros.lha    util/cli   59K   x86 Shell command displaying dire...
DiskUsageMOS.lha         util/cli   11K   MOS DiskUsage estimates file spac...
WordCount.lha            util/cli   4K    68k Count lines, words, and chars
HuntnGather.lha          util/dir   200K  68k File indexing and search util...
DevInfosNG.lha           util/misc  1.2M  OS4 All about the aos4.1 hardware
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  602K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  715K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  762K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
idle2_3.lha              util/moni  17K   68k A (working) A68K cpu monitor
cranker.lha              util/pack  350K  68k Amiga executable and data cru...
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 832K  68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2021, 07:25]
