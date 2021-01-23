|24.Jan.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RedEthItaCat.lha comm/net 45K Italian catalog for RedEth 1.5
amostools.i386-aros.lha dev/amos 198K x86 Tools to work with AMOS programs
xamos-mos.lha dev/amos 2.6M MOS Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC
xamos-os4.lha dev/amos 3.6M OS4 Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC
MemLog.lha dev/debug 4K 68k trace unmatched allocs to fin...
OsGrind.lha dev/debug 28K 68k Configurable Os argument checker
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 42K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
spod.lha game/actio 294K 68k Spaceship vs Asteroids Game (...
MCE.lha game/edit 3.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.3M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.5M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
freeprince.i386-aros.lha game/jump 464K x86 Prince of Persia engine (SDL)
jetpac.i386-aros.lha game/jump 1.6M x86 A port of SDL game 'Jetpac Th...
xlife-8.lha game/misc 246K 68k Cellular Automaton Laboratory
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 6.3M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
DOSBox_Jit.lha misc/emu 1.8M MOS MS Dos emulator with JIT
Wilderness2021.lha mods/8voic 149K Wilderness 2021 5ch Lv2 by HK...
PalaceGardens2021.lha mods/misc 123K Palace Gardens 2021 4ch by HK...
AmigaKlangSamples.lha mods/smpl 651K Samples & Instruments for Ami...
RaspMIDI.lha mus/midi 11K 68k Raspberry MT-32 and SoundFont...
alac.i386-aros.lha mus/misc 6.5M x86 Apple Lossless Audio Codec de...
earmark.lha text/edit 1.0M OS4 Edit and view Markdown documents
testdms.i386-aros.lha util/arc 166K x86 Test DMS archives
asplit.i386-aros.lha util/cli 68K x86 Split binary
Asplit_OS4.lha util/cli 66K OS4 Split binary
dirtree.i386-aros.lha util/cli 59K x86 Shell command displaying dire...
DiskUsageMOS.lha util/cli 11K MOS DiskUsage estimates file spac...
WordCount.lha util/cli 4K 68k Count lines, words, and chars
HuntnGather.lha util/dir 200K 68k File indexing and search util...
DevInfosNG.lha util/misc 1.2M OS4 All about the aos4.1 hardware
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 602K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 715K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 762K OS4 Multipurpose utility
idle2_3.lha util/moni 17K 68k A (working) A68K cpu monitor
cranker.lha util/pack 350K 68k Amiga executable and data cru...
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 832K 68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2021, 07:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]