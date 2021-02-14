|21.Feb.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 20.02.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 20.02.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-02-20 fixed: Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern (Mutation Software) music/sample were played too fast (Info, Image)
- 2021-02-20 improved: Darkseed (CyberDreams) screen fixed for NTSC, access fault fixed, new CD32 Slave (Info)
- 2021-02-19 improved: King's Quest (Sierra) uses real files, keyboard patch added, better protection fix (Info)
- 2021-02-18 improved: Elfmania (Terramarque/Renegade) uses fast instead chip memory, trainer added (Info)
- 2021-02-18 improved: Darkman (Ocean) 68000 quitkey added, trainer enhanced, new imager and install, manual added (Info)
- 2021-02-17 improved: McDonald Land (Virgin) supports another version, support for second button added, trainer enhanced, new icons (Info)
- 2021-02-14 fixed: Tiny Invaders (pink^abyss) startup bug (Info)
- 2021-02-14 new: La Storia Ancestrale (Holodream) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-02-14 improved: No Second Prize (Thalion) supports more versions, 68000 quitkey, uses fast memory, improved highscore handling (Info)
