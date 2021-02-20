amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

21.Feb.2021



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 20.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.02.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
FrozenLiquid_1.1.lha      Audio/MIDI                Soft audio synthetiser ...
MilkyTracker_1.03.lha     Audio/Tracker             An XM/MOD tracker by th...
gfalist_0.01.lha          Development/BASIC         Reads tokenized GFA BAS...
SDL_2.0.12_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 with...
SDL_2.0.14_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL 2.0.1...
MorphOS-SDK_3.16-20210... Development/SDK           The MorphOS development...
Iris_0.113.lha            Email                     New email client suppor...
AmiArcadia_26.9.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
TheWidow-solution.lha     Games/Adventure           Solution of the game Th...
Chess.lha                 Games/Think               A simple Chessgame
Chess_FR.lha              Games/Think               A simple Chessgame
WitchCleaner_1.60.lha     Network/Web               A little and easy progr...
AmiTimeKeeper_1.14.lha    System/Ambient/Commodi... A small program which k...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Feb. 2021, 08:01] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.