|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|21.Feb.2021
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 20.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.02.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
FrozenLiquid_1.1.lha Audio/MIDI Soft audio synthetiser ... MilkyTracker_1.03.lha Audio/Tracker An XM/MOD tracker by th... gfalist_0.01.lha Development/BASIC Reads tokenized GFA BAS... SDL_2.0.12_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 with... SDL_2.0.14_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL 2.0.1... MorphOS-SDK_3.16-20210... Development/SDK The MorphOS development... Iris_0.113.lha Email New email client suppor... AmiArcadia_26.9.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... TheWidow-solution.lha Games/Adventure Solution of the game Th... Chess.lha Games/Think A simple Chessgame Chess_FR.lha Games/Think A simple Chessgame WitchCleaner_1.60.lha Network/Web A little and easy progr... AmiTimeKeeper_1.14.lha System/Ambient/Commodi... A small program which k...(snx)
[Meldung: 21. Feb. 2021, 08:01] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.