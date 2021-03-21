|28.Mär.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 27.03.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 27.03.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-03-27 improved: R-Type 2 (Activision) SSP relocated, 68000 quitkey, trainer added, manual and icon added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-27 improved: Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3 - Great Board Games (Sierra) fixed low quality sound (Info)
- 2021-03-27 new: Dr. Cube's Magic Lands (Scienide) done by CFOU! (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-27 improved: Cool World (Ocean) chip memory requirement reduced (Info)
- 2021-03-27 new: Blork (Scienide) done by CFOU! (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-27 improved: Blade Warrior (Jason Kingsley/Imageworks) uses less memory, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-27 improved: Australo Piticus Mechanicus (Hack+Slay Team) access fault fixed, intro skip, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-25 improved: Katakis (Factor 5) SMC removed, new icon and install script (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-24 updated: Hologon (The Electronic Knights) compatibility improved (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-24 improved: Ivanhoe (Ocean) time trainer fixed, blitwaits switchable, highscore saving added (Info)
- 2021-03-24 improved: Denaris (Factor 5) intro fixed, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-03-24 improved: Cool World (Ocean) uses fast memory, trainer added, highscore saving added, manual and icons added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-24 improved: Nitro (Psygnosis) RawDIC imager, manual included (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-23 new: Tom And Jerry (Magic Bytes) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-23 new: Tom And Jerry: Hunting High And Low (Magic Bytes) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-23 improved: Streetfighter (Capcom) supports another version (Info)
- 2021-03-23 improved: Gemini Wing (Sales Curve) 68000 quitkey, kickemu used, splash options added, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-03-22 fixed: Galactic Warrior Rats (Summit Software) incorrect keyboard patch (introduced in V1.2) fixed (Info)
- 2021-03-22 improved: Ivanhoe (Ocean) 68000 quitkey, trainer added, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-03-22 improved: 4D Sports Driving (Mindscape) fixed graphical errors and long delay on race ending (Info)
- 2021-03-21 fixed: Burning Rubber (Ocean) joystick problems fixed that were introduced with the last update, manual included (Info)
- 2021-03-21 updated: Midwinter (Rainbird) RawDIC imager, less OS swaps, save game handling changed to use real files, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-21 improved: Streetfighter (Capcom) trainer added, supports another version, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2021-03-21 improved: Rock'n Roll (Rainbow Arts) uses less memory, trainer added (Info)
- 2021-03-21 improved: Hologon (The Electronic Knights) 68000 quitkey added, made 68000 compatible, less chip memory used (Info, Image)
