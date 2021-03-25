03.Apr.2021









Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.9

Version 4.9 des Verschlüsselungsprotokolls AmiSSL beinhaltet wieder ein Update auf die aktuellste Version von OpenSSL, außerdem gibt es eine Reihe von Amiga-spezifischen Optimierungen und Verbesserungen: Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1k (25.03.2021) version, which brings security and bug fixes

Simplified and improved logic in amisslmaster.library for choosing which libraries to open

Installer will now delete redundant AmiSSLv4 libraries where possible

Added Swedish installer translation

Updated icons with more modern GlowIcons

Added sample openssl.cnf file and CA.pl helper script to the installation

Added CA.pl documentation to OpenSSL.doc (cg)



