|03.Apr.2021
|Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.9
Version 4.9 des Verschlüsselungsprotokolls AmiSSL beinhaltet wieder ein Update auf die aktuellste Version von OpenSSL, außerdem gibt es eine Reihe von Amiga-spezifischen Optimierungen und Verbesserungen:
(cg)
- Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest
OpenSSL 1.1.1k (25.03.2021) version, which brings security and bug fixes
- Simplified and improved logic in amisslmaster.library for choosing which
libraries to open
- Installer will now delete redundant AmiSSLv4 libraries where possible
- Added Swedish installer translation
- Updated icons with more modern GlowIcons
- Added sample openssl.cnf file and CA.pl helper script to the installation
- Added CA.pl documentation to OpenSSL.doc
[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2021, 16:45] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]