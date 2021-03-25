amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
03.Apr.2021



 Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.9
Version 4.9 des Verschlüsselungsprotokolls AmiSSL beinhaltet wieder ein Update auf die aktuellste Version von OpenSSL, außerdem gibt es eine Reihe von Amiga-spezifischen Optimierungen und Verbesserungen:
  • Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1k (25.03.2021) version, which brings security and bug fixes
  • Simplified and improved logic in amisslmaster.library for choosing which libraries to open
  • Installer will now delete redundant AmiSSLv4 libraries where possible
  • Added Swedish installer translation
  • Updated icons with more modern GlowIcons
  • Added sample openssl.cnf file and CA.pl helper script to the installation
  • Added CA.pl documentation to OpenSSL.doc
(cg)

[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2021, 16:45]
