|03.Apr.2021
Amigaworld (Webseite)
|Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.4
Für den Web-Browser IBrowse steht ein weiteres, für Bestandskunden kostenloses Update zur Verfügung, das diverse kleinere Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen beinhaltet:
Hinweis der Redaktion: Auch wenn in den IBrowse-Changelogs mehrfach von Änderungen bei der <iframe>-Unterstützung die Rede ist, wird diese HTML-Eigenschaft in den öffentlich verfügbaren Versionen noch nicht interpretiert: Bis diese Implementierung ausreichend stabil sei, bleibe sie laut Entwickler-Team in den Veröffentlichungen für Endkunden vorerst deaktiviert. (cg)
- Fixed crash when modifying strings in the spoof settings, which occurred with older MUI versions
- Tweaked default fastlink URLs, whilst adding EAB.abime.net
- 68k: Fixed drawer icon inheritance setting
- Removed call to deprecated MUI_Error() function
- Completely abandoned bidirectional SSL shutdowns due to some servers being broken and not replying properly, which caused HTTPS connections to hang and never complete
- Updated Polish and Italian language catalogs
- OS4: Fixed AmiUpdate not updating the Norwegian catalog
- Updated PNG decoder using libpng 1.6.37
- Fixed possible reference to freed memory for secure pages when updating the status bar
- Detect incomplete gzip encoded downloads, flagging them as an error and allowing the auto resume feature to handle them too
- Added handling of marginwidth, marginheight, border and scrolling attributes for <iframe> elements
- Fixed broken JavaScript in iframes, due to wrong (parent) context being used
- Skip alternative content for iframes when iframes enabled
- Fixed crash when freeing pages with nested iframes
- Image links and maps now default to showing no border
- Border now rendered for non-linked image elements when specified
- 68k: Downgraded locale.library requirement from V39 to V38, for Workbench 3.0 compatibility
- Fixed crash that would happen should locale.library fail to open
- Fixed case where HTTPS connections did not finish loading due to some servers not responding to an SSL shutdown, when the disk cache was disabled
[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2021, 16:54] [Kommentare: 3 - 04. Apr. 2021, 10:48]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]