Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.4

Für den Web-Browser IBrowse steht ein weiteres, für Bestandskunden kostenloses Update zur Verfügung, das diverse kleinere Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen beinhaltet: Fixed crash when modifying strings in the spoof settings, which occurred with older MUI versions

Tweaked default fastlink URLs, whilst adding EAB.abime.net

68k: Fixed drawer icon inheritance setting

Removed call to deprecated MUI_Error() function

Completely abandoned bidirectional SSL shutdowns due to some servers being broken and not replying properly, which caused HTTPS connections to hang and never complete

Updated Polish and Italian language catalogs

OS4: Fixed AmiUpdate not updating the Norwegian catalog

Updated PNG decoder using libpng 1.6.37

Fixed possible reference to freed memory for secure pages when updating the status bar

Detect incomplete gzip encoded downloads, flagging them as an error and allowing the auto resume feature to handle them too

Added handling of marginwidth, marginheight, border and scrolling attributes for <iframe> elements

Fixed broken JavaScript in iframes, due to wrong (parent) context being used

Skip alternative content for iframes when iframes enabled

Fixed crash when freeing pages with nested iframes

Image links and maps now default to showing no border

Border now rendered for non-linked image elements when specified

68k: Downgraded locale.library requirement from V39 to V38, for Workbench 3.0 compatibility

Fixed crash that would happen should locale.library fail to open

Fixed case where HTTPS connections did not finish loading due to some servers not responding to an SSL shutdown, when the disk cache was disabled Hinweis der Redaktion: Auch wenn in den IBrowse-Changelogs mehrfach von Änderungen bei der <iframe>-Unterstützung die Rede ist, wird diese HTML-Eigenschaft in den öffentlich verfügbaren Versionen noch nicht interpretiert: Bis diese Implementierung ausreichend stabil sei, bleibe sie laut Entwickler-Team in den Veröffentlichungen für Endkunden vorerst deaktiviert. (cg)



[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2021, 16:54]

