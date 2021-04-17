|18.Apr.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 17.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.04.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
jrm-hc74.lha demo/sound 1.3M 68k dA JoRMaS: Happy Carva #74 (i...
Void-FB11-AOS4.lha demo/sound 7.8M OS4 Music-pack - Revision 2021 Sp...
indent-mos.lha dev/c 1.3M MOS ANSI C and C++ source code fo...
CubicIDE_HW90.lha dev/hwood 813K 68k Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE
Hollywood_SDK.lha dev/hwood 2.8M Plugin development kit for Ho...
HollywoodPlayer.lha dev/hwood 10M MOS Player for Hollywood applets
BrainF_ck_Int._Python... dev/src 5K BrainF_ck Interpreter for Python
BootWB1x.lha disk/misc 18K 68k Minimal boot into Workbench 1...
AMIGA-SCARTRGBcable.jpg docs/hard 26K Schematic for generic Amiga S...
plouf-1.1.adf game/2play 880K 68k 2/3 player action game (AMOS)
plouf-1.1-src.zip game/2play 430K AMOS source code for Plouf!
kings_valley-adf.zip game/actio 291K 68k port of a 1985 MSX platformer
kings_valley-src.zip game/actio 1.0M port of a 1985 MSX platformer...
WormWars-AROS.zip game/actio 688K x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWarsMOS.lha game/actio 1.0M MOS Advanced snake/Tron game
Puzcat.lha game/jump 231K 68k Plattform game from 2015 (+AM...
Knight.adf game/race 880K 68k Knight Rider 77
AmiDuke_RTG.lha game/shoot 916K 68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
Kingdoms_of_Steam.zip game/shoot 366K 68k Steampunk Shoot'em Up written...
AGAConv.lha gfx/conv 775K MOS Commodore Amiga CDXL Video Co...
BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 50K 68k Create your own backdrop patt...
ShazzaN.lha gfx/show 196K 68k To be used with KidHTML
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.1M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Park2021.lha mods/misc 87K Park 2021 4ch LN2 Lv1 by HKvalhe
sidreloc.lha mus/misc 58K MOS Tool for relocating SID tunes
Deark.lha util/arc 2.7M MOS Extract data from various fil...
BootPicture.lha util/boot 95K 68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
ltx-cboot.lha util/boot 4K 68k CBoot v1.1 - Ultimate boot se...
WHDLoadMenu.lha util/misc 484K 68k A WHDLoad frontend
UWMouse.lha util/mouse 28K 68k Wheel Bus Mouse Driver Commod...
push.lha util/shell 56K MOS Petite Un*x SHell
dstd.lha util/time 1K 68k Daylight Saving Time Determin...
(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Apr. 2021, 08:29] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]