18.Apr.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 17.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.04.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
jrm-hc74.lha             demo/sound 1.3M  68k dA JoRMaS: Happy Carva #74 (i...
Void-FB11-AOS4.lha       demo/sound 7.8M  OS4 Music-pack - Revision 2021 Sp...
indent-mos.lha           dev/c      1.3M  MOS ANSI C and C++ source code fo...
CubicIDE_HW90.lha        dev/hwood  813K  68k Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE
Hollywood_SDK.lha        dev/hwood  2.8M      Plugin development kit for Ho...
HollywoodPlayer.lha      dev/hwood  10M   MOS Player for Hollywood applets
BrainF_ck_Int._Python... dev/src    5K        BrainF_ck Interpreter for Python
BootWB1x.lha             disk/misc  18K   68k Minimal boot into Workbench 1...
AMIGA-SCARTRGBcable.jpg  docs/hard  26K       Schematic for generic Amiga S...
plouf-1.1.adf            game/2play 880K  68k 2/3 player action game (AMOS)
plouf-1.1-src.zip        game/2play 430K      AMOS source code for Plouf!
kings_valley-adf.zip     game/actio 291K  68k port of a 1985 MSX platformer
kings_valley-src.zip     game/actio 1.0M      port of a 1985 MSX platformer...
WormWars-AROS.zip        game/actio 688K  x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWarsMOS.lha          game/actio 1.0M  MOS Advanced snake/Tron game
Puzcat.lha               game/jump  231K  68k Plattform game from 2015 (+AM...
Knight.adf               game/race  880K  68k Knight Rider 77
AmiDuke_RTG.lha          game/shoot 916K  68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
Kingdoms_of_Steam.zip    game/shoot 366K  68k Steampunk Shoot'em Up written...
AGAConv.lha              gfx/conv   775K  MOS Commodore Amiga CDXL Video Co...
BackdPattGener.lha       gfx/edit   50K   68k Create your own backdrop patt...
ShazzaN.lha              gfx/show   196K  68k To be used with KidHTML 
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.1M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Park2021.lha             mods/misc  87K       Park 2021 4ch LN2 Lv1 by HKvalhe
sidreloc.lha             mus/misc   58K   MOS Tool for relocating SID tunes
Deark.lha                util/arc   2.7M  MOS Extract data from various fil...
BootPicture.lha          util/boot  95K   68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
ltx-cboot.lha            util/boot  4K    68k CBoot v1.1 - Ultimate boot se...
WHDLoadMenu.lha          util/misc  484K  68k A WHDLoad frontend
UWMouse.lha              util/mouse 28K   68k Wheel Bus Mouse Driver Commod...
push.lha                 util/shell 56K   MOS Petite Un*x SHell
dstd.lha                 util/time  1K    68k Daylight Saving Time Determin...
(snx)

[Meldung: 18. Apr. 2021, 08:29] [Kommentare: 0]
