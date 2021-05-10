|16.Mai 2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 15.05.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 15.05.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Voodoo Nightmare (Palace Software) 68000 quitkey, 2nd button/joypad support added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Temple of the Enlightened Souls (Softsell/Dynamic) title screen delay added (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Switchblade 2 (Gremlin) blitwaits can be disabled, joypad fixes (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Return of the Jedi (Domark) kickemu used, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Prison (Krisalis/Actionware) 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: P.O.W. (Actionware) title music fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Lombard RAC Rally (Red Rat/Mandarin Software) supports more versions, trainer added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 fixed: Body Blows (Team 17) access faults removed (Info)
- 2021-05-15 new: Black Dawn Rebirth (Doublesided Games) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Alien Fish Finger (Skull Army/Davis J. Cruickshank) supports another version, trainer added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-15 improved: Pro Boxing Simulator (Code Masters/Optimus Software) delay for boxer status screens added, trainer added, high score load/save added, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-14 improved: Brides of Dracula (Gonzo Games) new RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, delay for title picture added, WHDLoad v17+ features used (Info)
- 2021-05-14 improved: Fraction Action (Unicorn Software) copperlist problem fixed, black screen problem (title pictures) fixed (Info)
- 2021-05-13 improved: Ultimate Golf (Gremlin) wrong offset for interrupt acknowledge patch fixed (Info)
- 2021-05-13 updated: Ultimate Golf (Gremlin) patch rewritten, real files used, title music is replayed now, self-modifying code fixed, source code included (Info)
- 2021-05-12 improved: Sword of Sodan (Discovery Software) imager fixed, another icon added (Info, Image)
- 2021-05-12 fixed: Black Lamp (Firebird) remove black border on toggle music/sfx (Info)
- 2021-05-11 improved: Bombuzal (Imageworks) supports another version, buttonwait added, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Sensible World of Soccer (Sensible Software) another version supported (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: The Speris Legacy (Team 17) changed save system, fixed some rare joypad issues (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Space Quest Enhanced (Sierra) made MT32 work, optionally uses less chip memory (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Knightmare (Mindscape) imager improved, icon added, new installs cript (Info)
- 2021-05-10 fixed: Final Countdown (Demonware/Global Software) using chip memory for better timing (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Captive (Mindscape) new imager, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Captain Planet (Mindscape) icon and readme fixed, another icon added (Info)
- 2021-05-10 improved: Beneath A Steel Sky (Virtual Theatre/Virgin) support for 68000 (Info)
