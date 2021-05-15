amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

16.Mai 2021



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 15.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.05.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL_2.0.14_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL 2.0.1...
Iris_0.117.lha            Email                     New email client suppor...
LHA_guide_FR.lha          Files/Archive             Traduction fran?aise v2...
VideoSlotMachine_1.0.lha  Games/Misc                A slot machine game
NBlood_R2.lha             Games/Shoot 3D            NBlood (Port of Blood) ...
PCExhumed_R1.lha          Games/Shoot 3D            PCExhumed (Port of Powe...
Woof_5.1.0.lha            Games/Shoot 3D            Woof! is a continuation...
OpenTTD_1.11.2.lha        Games/Strategy            A clone of Transport Ty...
CloudDav_1.2.lha          Network/Streaming         A WebDav client
Wayfarer_1.20.lha         Network/Web               Wayfarer is the latest ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Mai 2021, 07:13] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.