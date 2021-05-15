|ENGLISH VERSION
|16.Mai 2021
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 15.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.05.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL_2.0.14_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL 2.0.1... Iris_0.117.lha Email New email client suppor... LHA_guide_FR.lha Files/Archive Traduction fran?aise v2... VideoSlotMachine_1.0.lha Games/Misc A slot machine game NBlood_R2.lha Games/Shoot 3D NBlood (Port of Blood) ... PCExhumed_R1.lha Games/Shoot 3D PCExhumed (Port of Powe... Woof_5.1.0.lha Games/Shoot 3D Woof! is a continuation... OpenTTD_1.11.2.lha Games/Strategy A clone of Transport Ty... CloudDav_1.2.lha Network/Streaming A WebDav client Wayfarer_1.20.lha Network/Web Wayfarer is the latest ...(snx)
